Dr. Chukwudi Ogbolu MD To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After almost a decade of enduring the challenges of private practice-including pre-authorization hassles, insurance complications, and overhead costs-Dr. Chukwudi Ogbolu discovered a niche solution that significantly enhances the quality of care for the geriatric population.

In his role as Medical Director and attending physician at a local nursing facility, Dr. Ogbolu is happy with the percentages, offering 60% skilled nursing and 40% long-term care.

Dr. Ogbolu's transition from private practice to a nursing home setting has been transformative. On the skilled nursing side, there's high patient turnover, which brings in diverse cases and keeps the work environment dynamic. Conversely, the long-term care side allows Dr. Ogbolu to build lasting relationships with his patients, akin to his experience in private practice. This dual approach ensures that patients receive comprehensive, individualized care.

“Compared to private practice, the facility provides the office space, staff, medication, and testing,” Dr. Ogbolu shares.“It also reduced my practice overhead, in addition to making to making my revenue more predictable.”

A huge benefit of this new model is the availability of medications.“When I prescribe medication for a patient, it's in the facility,” Dr. Ogbolu explains.“This allows me to administer it immediately and assess its effectiveness. This timely intervention is crucial in providing optimal care. It also reduces medication noncompliance.”

Dr. Ogbolu is part of a shifting trend in nursing homes, where having attending physicians on staff is becoming the norm.“In the past, nursing homes did not have medical doctors on staff. Today, patients arrive with an average of 27 medications. For example, a patient wit a knee injury will need physical therapy. We can't do physical therapy until the patient is medically stable. Having an attending physician is increasingly a necessity,” Dr. Ogbolu notes.

Renowned for his excellent bedside manner, Dr. Ogbolu credits his compassionate approach to an intrinsic quality.“I think it's just a gift; I didn't learn it anywhere. I've always considered myself the last man on deck. I care for myself last in life, making sure that everyone around me is taken care of before worrying about myself,” he shares.

This selfless devotion has endeared him to both patients and colleagues alike. His ability to empathize and connect with patients on a personal level makes him an invaluable asset to the facility.

Despite his busy schedule, Dr. Ogbolu maintains a balanced life. A native of Nigeria, he stays in touch with family and still helps financially when needed. He follows a unique work regimen, which allows him to recharge and spend time with family and friends.“They're not in medicine, so being around them and just shooting the breeze is really all I need,” he says.

