Harry Kane marks 100th international appearance with England, securing 2-0 win over Finland

(MENAFN) In a notable Nations League match on Tuesday, England's forward Harry Kane marked his 100th international appearance with a standout performance, scoring twice to secure a 2-0 victory over Finland. Playing at London's Wembley Stadium, Kane netted both goals for England in the second half, with his strikes coming in the 57th and 76th minutes. This game was a significant milestone for the 31-year-old Bayern Munich player, who has been a key figure for the Three Lions since his debut in 2015, amassing 68 goals for his country.



Prior to the Finland match, Kane was honored with a gold cap, recognizing his achievement of reaching 100 appearances for the national team. This accolade places him among a distinguished group of former England players, including legends like Peter Shilton, Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, and Sir Bobby Charlton, all of whom have also reached the century mark in appearances for the Three Lions.



In the current Group B2 standings, Greece leads with six points following their 2-0 victory over Ireland on Tuesday. England also holds six points but trails Greece in the group due to a lower goal tally. Ireland and Finland, having lost both their matches so far, are positioned at the bottom of the group.



Looking ahead, England will face Greece in their next fixture on October 10 at Wembley. This upcoming match will be a crucial test as the Three Lions aim to consolidate their position in the group and continue their strong performance in the Nations League.

