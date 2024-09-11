SIIC, IIT Kanpur, Showcases Innovative Defence Technologies at Armed Forces Festival 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 9, 2024: The Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at IIT Kanpur proudly participated in the prestigious three-day Armed Forces Festival, themed 'Sashakt aur Surakshit Bharat: Transforming the Armed Forces,' inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, showcased the technological prowess and innovation driving India's defence sector.



The festival featured an impressive display of military might and innovation, showcasing modern technology-based military weapon systems, including tanks, infantry weapons, and artillery guns. Attendees were captivated by thrilling demonstrations such as slithering, para jumps, and the insertion of special forces via helicopters. Additional highlights included paramotors, microlight flying, flypasts by fighter aircraft, and impressive horse, dog, and motorcycle displays.



During the grand showcase, Mr. Animesh Mishra, Manager of SIIC, IIT Kanpur, led a group of startups incubated under SIIC, all making significant contributions to the defense sector. Among the prominent technologies highlighted were the Alakh, Sabal 10/20, and Vibhram, a suite of surveillance and logistics drones developed by EndureAir Systems Pvt. Ltd. These drones are designed to enhance operational capabilities. Another featured innovation was the Maraal Solar UAV by Maraal Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., an indigenously designed and developed solar-powered UAV with extended endurance and cyber-attack resilient features.



Dream Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. showcased its Green Monopropellant Thruster, known as the Atom thruster, which utilizes a HAN-based non-toxic green fuel available in various thrust levels starting from 1N. Additionally, VU-Dynamics Pvt. Ltd. presented advanced aerial platforms, including a Kamikaze Drone, a Flying Wing for surveillance, and realistic flight simulators. Space Philic Private Limited introduced the RUPAK Launch Vehicle, a versatile dual-use system for civilian and military space operations, along with Engine Shakti, Engine Vibhu, and GP-300.



Cyethack Solutions Private Limited unveiled CyeNET, an AI-powered cybersecurity framework that combines AI-powered vulnerability scanning with manual penetration testing, offering a comprehensive solution for safeguarding critical systems.



These startups exemplify the spirit of innovation and dedication to enhancing national security through cutting-edge technology. Their products, developed under SIIC's guidance, are poised to significantly contribute to the defence sector.



Prof. Deepu Philip, Professor-in-Charge of SIIC, IIT Kanpur, remarked, "We are immensely proud of the innovations our startups have brought to the defence sector. These young companies have showcased technologies that can significantly enhance our armed forces' capabilities. This aligns perfectly with SIIC's mission to encourage groundbreaking solutions for national security and complements the impressive display of military strength at this festival."



SIIC, IIT Kanpur, extends its heartfelt congratulations to the armed forces for their unwavering dedication to protecting our nation. The festival served as a powerful reminder of their strength, courage, and the invaluable contributions they make to our country's security.





