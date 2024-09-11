(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, September 09, 2024: Aligning with the Government’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swiggy and launched ‘Swiggy Skills’ initiative, offering a range of skilling and employment opportunities within Swiggy’s food delivery and quick commerce network. The initiative will provide employment, internship and training opportunities for people in restaurant operations, and various aspects of retail management. Under the Swiggy Skills initiative, the Swiggy partner platform will be integrated with Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), providing access to online skill development courses, certifications, and training modules to Swiggy’s workforce. This partnership will benefit 2.4 lakh delivery partners and staff of restaurant partners associated with Swiggy.

Speaking at the launch of this initiative and the partnership, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) said, “For India to realise the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047, logistics sector will play a key role. Keeping that in mind, our government has launched the National Logistics Policy in India. We are also creating an enabling ecosystem for the growth in this sector where skilling and education work hand in hand. Today’s partnership showcases how public private partnerships can accelerate and create new avenues for the workforce in the sector. There are huge opportunities in this space, and we wish to see more corporates engaging with us.”

Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, “The partnership will drive transformation at two levels. It will increase the economic contribution of the retail and supply chain logistics sector while creating skilling, upskilling and reskilling opportunities for the workforce, aligned with the vision of our Prime Minister. Integrating with Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), under the initiative, Swiggy Skills, the Swiggy partner platform will enable its ecosystem to access skill loans, courses, credits and certifications, empowering individuals to enhance their skills and livelihood opportunities through this platform.”

Smt. Sonal Mishra, Joint Secretary, MSDE and other senior officials from the Ministry were also present at the launch event.

Swiggy is a leading homegrown and consumer brand, operating in nearly 700 cities. As a pioneer in food delivery with Swiggy Food and quick commerce with Swiggy Instamart, it has a vast network of delivery executives and restaurant partners.

Under the Swiggy Skills initiative, the Swiggy partner platform will be integrated with Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) to provide certification courses and training modules across Swiggy’s ecosystem. This will enable delivery partners and the staff of restaurant partners to easily access online skill development courses, certifications, and training modules for enhanced employability. Further, Swiggy will assimilate youth, who have undergone training under MSDE’s schemes and programmes into their ecosystem in various job roles. Additionally, there are also plans to provide internship opportunities to the youth, who can then be absorbed in Swiggy’s quick commerce operations.

At the signing of this partnership, Shri Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, “We plan to integrate with MSDE’s Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) across our partners' apps, enabling almost 2.4 lakh delivery partners and the staff of our 2 lakh restaurant partners to easily access online skill development courses, offline certifications, and training modules. Second, youngsters who have undergone training under MSDE’s programme for operational roles such as retail and logistics management, and operational aspects of F&B business, will be connected to Swiggy’s ecosystem of restaurants and retail backend operations, where they can find suitable opportunities.”

“In Swiggy Instamart operations, we will be able to provide recruitment to 3,000 individuals across the country. We have also planned to provide training and internship to 200 people trained by MSDE, in our quick commerce operations at the senior level, and finally Swiggy, under our employee volunteering program will be able to provide in-house expertise to create training modules on emerging issues such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Marketing, Retail, Quick Commerce, Logistics, and more,” he added.





