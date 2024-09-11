Mohsin Paramban Seized Double Victory in Round 4 of 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) NSF250R Open Class Results: Mohsin Paramban leads the way in Race 2 of Round 4 with a remarkable performance, securing first place, while Prakash Kamat and Siddesh Sawant finished at second and third positions, respectively.



Bengaluru, 9th September 2024: Blending determination with skill, Race 2 of Round 4 of the 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R delivered a thrilling spectacle of speed and precision as Honda Racing India’s young riders took to the track with high spirits at Madras International Circuit in Chennai today.



Following his remarkable victory in Race 1, Mohsin Paramban, the racing prodigy from Mallapuram solidified his dominance by securing the pole position in Race 2. Showcasing unmatched consistency and control, Mohsin crossed the chequered line ahead of all, finishing the race with a total time of 15:06.939. Starting from the front, he set the pace from the very beginning, quickly taking the lead. He skilfully navigated the track’s corners and maintained his speed throughout the race. His well-executed overtakes and strategic pace allowed him to claim his second consecutive victory further strengthening his dominance in this round of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup.



Prakash Kamat clinched the second spot and showcased exceptional skill and determination throughout Race 2 of Round 4. From the start, he positioned himself strategically to challenge the other riders. Despite facing intense competition, Kamat's consistent lap times allowed him to secure a solid second place with a total time of 15:08.635. His performance was marked by strategic thinking enabling him to stay close to the front.



The third spot was taken by Siddesh Sawant, who also displayed immense resilience and skill at the championship today. He completed the race with a total time of 15:11.172, further highlighting his growing prowess in the championship.



IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup

The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup is a prestigious platform designed to develop and nurture the next generation of riders for both national and international championships. It serves as a stepping-stone for young riders aspiring to reach higher levels of racing. The championship features Honda NSF250R motorcycles, purpose-built for Moto3 racing, providing a competitive platform. With its lightweight chassis, powerful engine, and aerodynamic bodywork, the NSF250R offers optimal performance on the track. The primary objective of the championship is to identify and nurture talented riders, providing them with professional training. By offering a well-defined pathway, the IDEMITSU Honda Indian Talent Cup NSF250R paves the way for Indian riders to enter the realm of professional motorcycle racing.







MENAFN11092024005232011781ID1108662403