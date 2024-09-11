PNB Housing Finance Joins Hands with Niramay Charitable Trust to Boost Digital Literacy Among Nursing Students

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 9th Sept: PNB Housing Finance, a leading housing finance company in India, has inaugurated Pehel Computer Labs in collaboration with Niramay Charitable Trust through its CSR arm, Pehel Foundation. The state-of-the-art computer labs, established in the Government Nursing College Ahmedabad and Surat, aim to enhance digital literacy among nursing students and faculty. The facilities will help more than 1000 students and faculties across both the colleges with online study material, references, assignments, and projects to promote nursing education and research.

The labs are equipped with latest technology and devices like computers, printers and high-speed internet connections, along with modern infrastructure, to offer a conducive learning environment and significantly promote nursing education and research.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO of PNB Housing Finance said, “One of the key intervention areas at Pehel Foundation is education, and our initiatives aim to elevate educational quality and accessibility through targeted support programmes across multiple regions. Our partnership with Niramay Charitable Trust will help nursing students and faculties get access to latest study material online, thereby promoting digital literacy among them. We believe that this initiative will foster progressive growth of the country.”

Dr Hariprakash Hadial, Program Director and Dr Apurva Ratnu, Managing Director, Niramay Charitable Trust, added, “We are grateful to PNB Housing Finance for their support and collaboration on this new initiative to launch Pehel Computer Labs. Through this partnership, we look forward to working together and making a positive impact on the lives of nursing students to help achieve their future aspirations.”





MENAFN11092024005232011781ID1108662402