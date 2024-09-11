Bank of India Celebrates 119 Years of Legacy and Visionary Growth : Timeless Foundation Through a Transformative Future

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 09, 2024: Bank of India, a leading public sector bank, commemorated its 119th Foundation Day with a series of vibrant events held across its offices and branches in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The event was celebrated on 6th September, 2024 at HO as 7th September is Public Holiday in Maharashtra on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The occasion was marked by a seamless blend of tradition, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to corporate social responsibility.

The day's festivities began with Ganesh Puja at the Head Office, led by MD & CEO Shri Rajneesh Karnatak, and joined by Executive Directors Shri P.R. Rajagopal, Shri M. Karthikeyan, Shri Subrat Kumar, and Shri Rajiv Mishra.

In the evening, the Foundation Day celebration continued with a ceremonial lamp lighting by Shri Karnatak, along with the Executive Directors, Chairman Shri M.R. Kumar, and Board of Directors Shri Ashok Narain, Ms. Veni Thapar, Shri Munish Kumar Ralhan, and Shri V.V. Shenoy. The event featured a Ganesh Vandana, culminating in an aarti that engaged and delighted the audience.

In his opening address to the gathering, Mr. Karnatak highlighted the bank's ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation. Thereafter, MD & CEO and EDs introduced nine new products designed to further enhance the bank’s customer-first approach and digital capabilities. These innovations included the CASA with new insurance benefits, MSME Thala (Tourism, Hospitality and Lease Discounting Advance), Star Samriddhi Home Loan for Salaried personnel, BOI Sampurna Merchant App, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) App, BOI Online Omni Neo Bank (New & advanced interface of Internet Banking), BOI API Banking, RuPay Bharat Credit Card, Visa Signature Credit Card, Master World Debit Card and BOI Star Light. On the occasion of Foundation Day, the Bank also opened 38 new branches across the country.

The bank also showcased its dedication to social causes by honouring the Shraddha Foundation and Shri Chaitanya Health and Care Trust.



The guest for the evening was Shri Swapnil Kusale, a bronze medalist in the 50-meter rifle three positions at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Paris. The event concluded with a memorable performance by Amit Trivedi and his band.



The celebrations wrapped up with a renewed commitment to building a stronger nation. Shri. Karnatak expressed heartfelt thanks to all customers, stakeholders, staff, their families, and well-wishers for their unwavering trust and support throughout the bank’s remarkable 119-year journey.





