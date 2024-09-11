AIR INDIA EXPRESS LAUNCHES ‘FLASH SALE’ WITH XPRESS LITE FARES STARTING AT ₹932

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 10-September-2024, Bengaluru: Air India Express launches ‘Flash Sale’ with Xpress Lite fares starting from ₹932 and zero convenience fee for logged-in members on the airline’s award-winning website, airindiaexpressand mobile app. The sale is open for bookings made till 16th September 2024 for travel till 31st March 2025.



The sale is also extended on Xpress Value fares starting at ₹1088 across major booking channels, with special fares on multiple routes including Delhi-Gwalior, Guwahati-Agartala, Bengaluru-Chennai, Kochi-Bengaluru and more.



Bookers on airindiaexpressget exclusive access to the airline’s exclusive zero-check-in baggage Xpress Lite fares. Xpress Lite fares also include the option to pre-book an additional 3 kg cabin baggage for free and discounted check-in baggage of only at ₹1000 for 15 kg on domestic flights and ₹1300 for 20 kg on international flights.



Air India Express loyalty members get exclusive discounts and can earn up to 8% NeuCoins on the airline’s website, in addition to exclusive fab deals like up to 40% off ‘Gourmair’ hot meals and beverages, Prime & Biz Seats, and Xpress Ahead priority services. In addition to this students, senior citizens, SMEs, Doctors and Nurses, and members of the armed forces and their dependents can also book special discounted fares on the airline’s website.



Xpress Biz fares are available on all the new Air India Express Boeing 737-8 aircraft, as a Business Class equivalent, disrupting the traditional LCC model with the proposition of a hybrid value carrier in keeping with the refreshed Air India Express brand positioning ‘Fly As You Are’. Guests can also upgrade to Biz seats for an enhanced travel experience with a seat pitch of up to 58 inches. As it rapidly expands its fleet, the airline is inducting nearly 4 new aircraft every month and has 4-8 Biz seats in the over 30 new aircraft inducted since its brand launch in October 2023.





