Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited, India's No.1 electric CV manufacturer, to launch game-changing electric Four-Wheeler ‘e-ZEO’

9/11/2024 9:37:40 AM
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 9, 2024: On World EV Day, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), the pioneer in transforming last mile mobility in India with its market-leading e3Ws, has revealed the name of its all-new commercial electric four-wheeler. MLMML’s latest breakthrough in sustainable mobility: the all-new electric four-wheeler will be called ‘e-ZEO’. The name ‘e-ZEO’, stands for "Zero Emission Option", unequivocally conveys the environmental benefits of the electric vehicle. It resonates with the Company’s mission: to electrify the last-mile transportation and help customers prosper in their lives.
The all-new Mahindra ‘e-ZEO’ will be a compelling EV option in the ICE-dominated SCV category. The ‘e-ZEO’ comes with an efficient high-voltage architecture that gives superior energy efficiency, higher range and faster charging times. This along with a compelling cost advantage, will make it the ideal choice for businesses.
World EV Day, celebrated every year on September 9, marks a global commitment to sustainable transportation. The launch of the ‘e-ZEO’ is a testament to Mahindra’s dedication to advancing this movement and driving the transition to a greener future.
Ms. Suman Mishra, MD & CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility said, "Having led the charge in the last mile electric three-wheeler vehicle space, it gives us immense pleasure to reveal the brand name of our four-wheeler, ‘e-ZEO’, on World EV Day. This name resonates deeply with our purpose and aligns with global efforts to accelerate EV adoption, particularly in the sub-two-tonne category. Backed by the Mahindra trust, the ‘e-ZEO’ is poised to reshape urban logistics and drive prosperity for our customers.”
