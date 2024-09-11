Tata Electronics and Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL) Announce Strategic Partnership to Grow Semiconductor Ecosystem in India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 10, 2024: Tata Electronics today signed a memorandum of understanding with Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL), a leading global supplier of semiconductor equipment and services. The two companies will collaborate to accelerate semiconductor equipment infrastructure for India's first Fab being built by Tata Electronics in Dholera, Gujarat, and for its assembly and test facility in Jagiroad, Assam.



Through this partnership, Tata Electronics and TEL will also focus on training Tata Electronics' workforce on TEL equipment and supporting ongoing improvement and R&D initiatives. This collaboration will leverage the strengths of both companies to establish a robust semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India.



As previously announced, Tata Electronics is building India's first Fab in Dholera, Gujarat, with a total investment of INR 91,000 crores (~US$11bn). In addition, another INR 27,000 crores (~US$3bn) will be invested in a greenfield facility in Jagiroad, Assam, for the assembly and testing of semiconductor chips. Together, these facilities will produce semiconductor chips for applications across automotive, mobile devices, artificial intelligence (AI), and other key segments to serve customers globally. As the construction of these facilities progresses, it is critical to grow partnerships across the entire semiconductor ecosystem, spanning process and design technology, as well as equipment suppliers. With this announcement of the partnership with TEL, Tata Electronics has solidified a critical pillar to achieve its execution targets.



Dr Randhir Thakur, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Electronics, said, "We have a bold vision of becoming a leader in electronics manufacturing by offering integrated solutions across the value chain to our global customers. TEL has a history of working closely with its customers, and its expertise in the semiconductor equipment space will help build a dynamic ecosystem to support the timely execution of bringing up our Fab and advanced packaging factories. We are excited about the customer centricity that TEL brings to this partnership."



Toshiki Kawai, President ＆ CEO of Tokyo Electron Limited, emphasised, "We are delighted to announce our partnership with Tata Electronics, which brings together our combined expertise and resources to strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem in India significantly. This strategic collaboration spans both front-end fabrication and back-end packaging technologies, highlighting our commitment to delivering exceptional support and value to Tata Electronics. By leveraging our collective strengths, we aim to accelerate development and drive innovation across multiple technology nodes. Together, we are poised to set new benchmarks in the industry, fostering a robust and dynamic semiconductor landscape that will benefit all stakeholders."



TEL is committed to supporting the Indian semiconductor ecosystem. Both the front-end and back-end product groups will provide resources and technology support to bring advanced TEL products to the Indian market. TEL will lead this effort by also offering diversified products for the MAGIC market (MAGIC—Metaverse, Autonomous Mobility, Green Energy, IoT & Information, Communications). TEL will actively explore opportunities to leverage India's talent to establish an engineering service in India to support its global product development.





