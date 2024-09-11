Tessolve receives ISO 26262 – Automotive Functional Safety Process Certification from TÜV SÜD

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 10, 2024: Tessolve, a leading global provider of system and silicon solutions for next-generation products, received the ISO 26262 Functional Safety Process Certification from the Certification Body of TÜV SÜD South Asia Private Limited. This prestigious certification reinforces Tessolve's commitment to delivering high-quality, safety-compliant solutions, marking a major milestone in the company's growing presence in the automotive semiconductor, systems, and software sectors.



TÜV SÜD, the internationally acclaimed German safety and quality expert, has granted Tessolve certification for implementing and maintaining a functional safety management system. This system ensures rigorous safety management, enhanced productivity, and improved reliability while adhering to industry standards for the functional safety of automotive electrical and electronic systems.



"Tessolve has made tremendous progress in the automotive and functional safety over the years. Achieving the ISO26262 certification is not just a milestone but a strong affirmation of the high standards and quality of work our team consistently delivers. This certification underscores our commitment to providing top-tier solutions in functional safety, ensuring that we meet and exceed industry expectations. I'm incredibly proud of our team's dedication and expertise, which have been pivotal in reaching this achievement," said Srini Chinamilli, Co-founder & CEO, Tessolve.



Tessolve provides comprehensive turnkey automotive semiconductor and embedded solutions, from the concept development to manufacturing, driven by a dedicated team of experts with extensive experience and knowledge in the automotive domain. By following industry standards such as ISO 26262, ASPICE, AUTOSAR and MISRA, Tessolve ensures the highest level of quality and safety in its automotive solutions. Additionally, the company actively invests in automotive R&D initiatives, to keep up with the latest trends and technologies in the market.







