ASDC at ACC Thondebhavi empowers rural women by transforming their careers with skill development

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 9 September 2024: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, continues to empower rural communities in Karnataka through upskilling. The Adani Foundation’s Adani Skill Development Centre (ASDC) at ACC Thondebhavi has been instrumental in equipping young people with the skills they need to thrive. Recently four inspiring success stories have emerged from this ASDC, demonstrating the transformative impact of its training programmes.

Channamma KS, a 36-year-old woman with a physical disability and speech disorder, faced several challenges in finding employment after completing her Bachelor of Arts degree. Relying on her farmer father, and her daily-wage labourer brother for support, Ms. Channamma’s life changed when she joined Saksham, ACC’s CSR upskilling initiative, and enrolled at ASDC Thondebhavi. After completing a three-month training there, she landed a job as a back-end executive at Google in Marathahalli, earning a monthly income of ₹ 15,000 with free food and accommodation. “I never imagined I would have this opportunity,” she said, adding, “ASDC gave me the skills and confidence I needed to succeed. I am so grateful as I can now support myself and my family.”

Gowthami GN had to discontinue her education after class 12 due to financial constraints. Her family, who relied on agricultural labour, often struggled to make ends meet. However, the future seems bright now as Gowthami joined ASDC Thondebhavi and enrolled in the Retail Sales Associate course. She secured a retail job with an annual pay package of ₹2.25 lakh upon completing her 2.5-month training. She said, “ASDC gave me the chance to learn new skills and build a better future for myself and my family. My parents are so proud of me.”

Sisters Vanaja GR and Nirmala GR were unable to continue their education after completing class 10. Their elderly parents, including their mother who suffers from chronic illnesses, depended on them for support. Recognising the need for skills and employment, they joined ASDC Thondebhavi’s Retail Sales Associate course in June 2023. As a result, they secured retail jobs upon the course completion. They now make a combined annual income of ₹4.51 lakh. The sisters excitedly said, “We are so grateful to ASDC for giving us this opportunity. We are now able to take better care of our parents and build a brighter future.”

ACC and the Adani Foundation’s initiatives via ASDC are highlighted through these success stories. They showcase how skill development can play a crucial role in empowering rural communities and fostering sustainable growth, while contributing to the country’s success.





