Empowering Future Tech Innovators, Tally Solutions concludes the fourth edition is CodeBrewers engaging 26,000 students

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) National, 09th September 2024: Tally Solutions, a leading technology company providing business management software, announced the successful conclusion of the fourth edition of Tally CodeBrewers, a national-level coding hackathon for engineering students, focused on bridging industry skill gaps and fostering domain capabilities in India’s emerging tech talent. This year’s event marked the largest-ever Tally CodeBrewers, with an overwhelming engagement from over 26,000 students, with more than 17,000 team registrations from 1,300+ colleges nationwide. Overall, 6 teams comprising 18 future engineers were awarded in the 2024 edition. These students belonged to some of the key technology colleges in India including IIT Roorkee, IIIT Sri City, VIT Pune, GEU Dehradun, MSRIT Bangalore, ABV IIIT-Gwalior, Academy of Technology Kolkata, and IIITDM Kancheepuram.

The hackathon was open to engineering students from the second year onwards pursuing a full-time B.Tech./B.E./Dual-Degree across India. In round one, participants tackled a time-bound multiple-choice round and a coding challenge. 198 teams were selected to compete in an intense 48-hour weekend hackathon across two problem statements that participants could choose between. Commander of Full Stack which required participants to create an online coding platform that enables users to write and execute code and Wizard of System Programming which required designing an efficient file-sharing system that allows administrators to initiate file transfers to a group of systems within the organization efficiently and securely. 13 finalist teams from round-two were invited to Tally office in Bangalore for a live demo before a distinguished panel of jury followed by a felicitation ceremony for the winners.

Sharing his views, Mr. Nabendu Das, Head of Engineering & Product Management, Tally Solutions, said, “At Tally, we have always been focused on fostering equitable skills and domain capabilities for emerging engineering talent in the country. Over the years, we have been anchoring multiple initiatives through our robust campus program to connect academia to the industry, thereby enhancing the tech skill capital in the nation. Tally CodeBrewers, our annual flagship is another constituent in this journey, and over the years, we have engaged with over 40,000 engineering students. The objective has been to inculcate and promote the passion for innovation, creative thinking, and problem-solving in the next generation of engineers.”

In the Wizard of System Programming, Team Echelon from VIT, Pune, which consists of Manglesh Nimbalkar, Jayant Patil, and Rutvik Kachgunde, bagged the position of winner. In the Commander of Full Stack, team Hacksmiths from ABV IIIT, Gwalior, including Kshitij Gupta, Akshitha Mittpally, and Harsh Dalwadi, were the winners. These teams distinguished themselves through their innovative solutions and exceptional coding skills, emerging as the top performers in their respective categories. The winning teams in both the Wizard of System Programming and Commander of Full Stack tracks were awarded a cash prize of INR 75,000 for their outstanding performances followed by 1st runners-up who received a cash prize of INR 40,000 and INR 25,000 for the 2nd runners-up. Additionally, all winners and runners-up were offered internship opportunities and a chance for direct job interviews.





