Protest against Israel's offensive in Gaza disrupts Land Forces Expo in Australia

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a significant protest against Israel's military offensive in Gaza disrupted the Land Forces Expo in Melbourne, Australia's largest defense industry event. Hundreds of anti-war demonstrators rallied outside the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, leading to intense confrontations with the police. The Victoria were heavily deployed to manage the situation, resulting in at least 24 officers being and 33 arrested on charges related to the violence.



The protests escalated as demonstrators pelted police with various objects, including bottles filled with liquid, rocks, and horse manure. Some officers were also subjected to being sprayed with acid and other irritants. A Victoria police spokesperson reported these aggressive acts to ABC News, highlighting the severity of the confrontations. The protests were part of a larger movement expressing opposition to the Australian government's stance on the Gaza conflict.



The demonstrators, led by groups such as Disrupt Land Forces, chanted slogans like "Albanese, you can't hide, you're supporting genocide," accusing the Australian government of indirectly supporting the violence through its defense policies. Jasmine Duff, a spokesperson for the group, emphasized that the protest aimed to draw attention to the devastating effects of the weapons displayed at the expo, some of which are linked to Israeli defense companies.



The Land Forces Expo, which runs for three days and features over 800 defense companies from around the world, showcases a wide range of weapons, military technology, and security equipment. Despite being closed to the public and restricting entry to those under 16, the event was marred by the protesters' actions, which included hurling eggs at attendees. The clashes with police underscored the intense emotions surrounding the ongoing conflict and the international arms trade.

