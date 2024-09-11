Leptos Estates urges Indians to seek Permanent Residency in Cyprus a beautiful European Country - the last-standing affordable EU PR destination

(MENAFN- ActiMedia) Mumbai: September 9th, 2024 – Cyprus, a stunning island located in the eastern Mediterranean Sea that draws hordes of tourists from across the world for its turquoise waters, virgin beaches and natural beauty, has now become the most sought after European destination among tourists and real estate investors from across the world.



Leptos Estates, a leading real estate developer in Cyprus, invites Indian investors and world travellers to seize the opportunity to explore Permanent Residency in Cyprus — the last destination in the EU offering an economical PR option with a minimum property investment of €300,000 plus VAT.



The island nation remains the only European destination providing Permanent Residency to jet-setting world travellers at this accessible rate.



Recently, Greece, another popular European destination, raised the cost of its Golden Visa Programme from €250,000 to €400,000, with real estate investments in sought-after areas ( in 95% of Greece where the population is over 3100 Souls) like Santorini, Attica, Thessaloniki, and Mykonos now requiring €800,000.



Over the past few months, Leptos Estates, with over six decades of experience specializing in residential, commercial, and holiday residences, including premium apartments and luxury villas in Cyprus and Greece, has witnessed a significant interest in its properties across both Greece and Cyprus from both real estate investors and tourists alike. In Greece, the firm saw an encouraging 37% surge in property sales made to Indian buyers over the past few months.



“If you look at all the European destinations popular among Indians, you’ll find that Cyprus is the last-standing country that currently offers an affordable EU Permanent Residency.

Ireland, Spain, Portugal have all closed their entries via real estate investment and Greece has most recently hiked its entry costs enormously in most areas. That leaves only Cyprus, offering all the Mediterranean attractions, as your last hope to secure a Good Plan B! We hope Indian investors and prospective home buyers make the most of this opportunity and grab their chance to own a PR in Cyprus,” said Sanjay Sachdev, Group Marketing Director, Leptos Estates.



Tourists from across the world including Asia, Middle East, Uk and Israel are frequently travelling to Cyprus, a premier holiday destination, to soak in the sun and sand and enjoy the coastal vibe of the island. From January to July this year, Cyprus welcomed over 2.2 million tourists, a 3.1% increase compared to the same period in 2023, as per data provided by the Cyprus Statistical Service.



Strategically positioned at the crossroads of three continents — Europe, Asia and Africa— Cyprus offers a combination of high quality of life and year-round sunshine for tourists and the ease of doing business and investment incentives for investors.



A Cyprus PR card offers a host of incentives and benefits that include free government education and healthcare, as well as easy travel to Schengen countries for the applicant, their spouse, and children. Those who acquire PR can also enjoy strong returns on investment (ROI) through rental income and capital appreciation while benefiting from the island's business-friendly and tax-efficient environment.





Leptos Estates offers a wide range of properties currently eligible for Cyprus Permanent Residency — three of its main developments are Venus Gardens, a unique residential resort located just a short walk from the Paphos coastline and the blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea. Coral Sea Villas, freehold-detached seafront villas in one of the most sought-after locations in Paphos; and spacious apartments in Limassol Park, surrounded by acres of green fields.







