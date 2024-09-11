Oracle Adds Powerful New AI Capabilities Across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New AI-powered capabilities embedded in Oracle Fusion Applications help organizations optimize finance, chain, HR, sales, marketing, and service

that will help customers successfully execute complex tasks, automate workflows, and drive efficiency. Extending the comprehensive generative AI capabilities already embedded across the suite, the latest AI innovations include more than 50 new AI agents and a range of AI capabilities that assist with authoring, advice, and recommended actions. The new AI-powered capabilities will help customers achieve new levels of productivity across finance, supply chain, HR, sales, marketing, and service.

"We are the only enterprise vendor to offer a complete suite of business applications on a fully integrated technology stack – from hardware to database to applications – and an infrastructure that is trusted by leading AI providers and the world's leading large language models," said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. "This puts us in unique position to help our customers quickly and easily take advantage of the latest AI innovations. The new AI capabilities in Oracle Fusion Applications, embedded at no extra cost, will help our customers increase the speed and accuracy of business processes, accelerate decision-making, and drive more revenue."

With connected workflows that span the entire business, Oracle Fusion Applications Suite allows customers to take advantage of the cloud and the latest AI innovations to break down organizational silos, standardize processes, and gain more value from their data. The latest AI capabilities in Oracle Fusion Applications include:



50+ AI agents across

ERP, HCM, SCM, and CX:

Help organizations achieve new levels of productivity by successfully executing frequent, repetitive tasks and allowing employees and managers to focus their time on more strategic tasks and initiatives. Powered by the latest innovations in generative AI, the new agents will enable customers to fully automate end-to-end business processes while also delivering personalized insights, content, and recommendations in the context of specific business processes and in support of specialized user roles. To learn more about the new AI agents in Oracle Fusion Applications, please visit: Oracle AI Agents Help Organizations Achieve New Levels of Productivity .

New AI innovations in Oracle Cloud ERP: Help organizations optimize key financial processes, including cash forecasting and management reporting, and increase the speed and accuracy of sustainability analytics. New predictive cash forecasting capabilities enable organizations to accelerate insights by applying AI models to create prescriptive and continuous daily, weekly, or monthly cash forecasts. New narrative reporting capabilities help organizations accelerate management reporting and make smarter decisions with AI-generated financial performance narratives, variance explanations, and commentary on trends impacting the business. Finally, new automated transaction records in Oracle Fusion Cloud Sustainability enable business leaders to use AI, classification rules, and sustainability metadata attributes to automatically create activity records and add transactions to a sustainability ledger.

AI-powered skills insights in Oracle Cloud HCM: Help organizations enhance the speed and accuracy of skills insights and better align talent with business priorities. New bespoke skills inventory enables HR leaders to use AI to gain a complete catalog of their organization's skills that is always kept up to date and can be modified or refined. In addition, new AI-powered data enrichment allows HR leaders to combine enriched skills data with data from across the enterprise and third-party sources.

New AI Innovations in Oracle Cloud SCM: Help organizations improve manufacturing and operational performance. A new smart operations workbench helps organizations focus on issues impacting production goals by providing real-time insight into work orders and generative AI-powered shift reporting. In addition, new assisted authoring in Oracle Order Management enables users to leverage generative AI to develop order acknowledgement emails and order change history notes. New AI innovations in

Oracle Cloud CX: Help organizations quickly capitalize on sales opportunities, enhance personalization, and improve upsell and cross-sell conversion. New assisted authoring capabilities in Oracle Cloud CX help sales teams efficiently engage with buyers by providing AI-generated answers to contract-related questions, emails and activity summaries, and executive summaries for quotes and proposals. In addition, new AI capabilities in Oracle CX Unity

detect signals, based on role, title, and aggregated topic engagement, and provide next best action recommendations.

Oracle is the only enterprise vendor to offer a fully integrated technology stack, from hardware and infrastructure to database and applications, which fuels the fastest innovation cycle in the industry. In addition, with updates delivered every quarter, Oracle Fusion Applications Suite helps organizations in every industry and region of the world embrace continuous innovation and stay ahead of whatever comes next.

