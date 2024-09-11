Workwave Appoints Greg Doran As CFO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Greg Doran's background and expertise will propel WorkWave's strategic vision

HOLMDEL, N.J.

, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave® , a leading provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a field service business's life cycle, today announced Greg Doran as its new chief officer. Greg has an extensive background in SaaS, payments and private equity, and has held previous CFO and business operations roles at numerous companies over his 25+ years of experience.

"At WorkWave, we have set exceptionally high growth goals for ourselves, and while we are making great strides through our innovative solutions and strong customer partnerships, it takes a unique skill set to lead the company into meeting these goals," says CEO Kevin Kemmerer. "With Greg's appointment, we know his strong background and proven experience make him the perfect person to help bring us into our next stages of growth and success."

Greg most recently served as operating partner at Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software-focused investor groups in the world with a 40+ year history and approximately $160 billion in assets.

Prior to his time at Thoma Bravo, Greg served as the CFO of Frontline Education, a leading K12 administrative software provider, where he led the accounting and finance, M&A and other administrative and operational functions. Additionally, Greg has held finance and operational leadership positions at IBM, Pepperjam and Fiberlink (Maas360).

"I'm thrilled to be joining the WorkWave team," said Greg. "The company's innovative spirit and growth potential are truly exceptional. I'm eager to build on our strong foundation, driving further expansion while ensuring we continue to deliver unparalleled SaaS solutions and partnership to our customers."

About WorkWave

As a field service software industry leader for over 40 years, WorkWave delivers technology and services to help field service companies grow their business, service their customers, and maximize their money. Its solutions support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction, and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning and janitorial, security, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last-mile delivery. WorkWave has been recognized as an Inc. Power Partner, a Top 100 Software Company, and a Cloud Award winner. For more information, visit workwave.

