Renovarocube Announces Strategic Offering Of Up To 20% Ownership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMSTERDAM, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RENB) The Board of Renovaro, Inc (RENB) intends to seek strategic investors to acquire up to 20% of RenovaroCube (Cube), currently a wholly owned subsidiary.



This opportunity will be available to all potential investors including current of RENB.

Cube is a molecular data science company with a background in FinTech and a 10-year history. It brings together proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) for multi-omics and multi-modal data analysis, and the expertise of a carefully selected multidisciplinary team to radically accelerate precision medicine and enable breakthrough changes, beginning with cancer.

“Newly raised funds from strategic investors could help accelerate our go-to-market strategy to generate revenue through our innovative open-access AI engine that has the potential to be used by many sources in the private sector and by large health care systems as well as advancing our own product pipeline beginning with a blood test to detect recurrence of certain cancers within a few days of beginning treatment,” said Dr. Henk Vietor, the Managing Director of Cube. Cube expects to use the proceeds from the offering primarily to advance Cube's platform.

Renovaro, Inc, through Renovaro Bio, also remains focused on advancing its patented cancer vaccine targeting difficult to treat solid tumors such as pancreatic, head and neck, liver and others. We believe advancing the Cube pipeline has the potential to create a multiplier effect towards a vertically integrated approach to cancer from early diagnosis, to selection of treatments more likely to succeed, early detection of recurrence and, ultimately, new therapies.

Subscription terms are to be determined with potential investors as they are potentially identified and approved by the Board of Renovaro Inc..

About Renovaro Group:

Renovaro aims to accelerate precision and personalized medicine for longevity powered by mutually reinforcing AI and biotechnology platforms for early diagnosis, better-targeted treatments, and drug discovery. Renovaro Inc. includes RenovaroBio with its advanced cell-gene immunotherapy company and RenovaroCube.

RenovaroCube has developed an award-winning AI platform that is committed to the early detection of cancer and its recurrence and monitoring subsequent treatments. RenovaroCube intervenes at a stage where potential therapy can be most effective. RenovaroCube is a molecular data science company with a background in FinTech and a 10-year history. It brings together proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology, multi-omics, multi-modal data, and the expertise of a carefully selected multidisciplinary team to radically accelerate precision medicine and enable breakthrough changes in cancer care.

