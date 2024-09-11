Big Thought Names Erin Offord As New Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Erin Offord, 20+ year veteran of Big Thought named new CEO

Under Offord's leadership, Big Thought is poised to expand its national impact, advancing education and driving transformative change for young people.

- Dennis Palmer, Chair of the Board at Big ThoughtDALLAS FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Big Thought, a Dallas-based nonprofit and national leader in closing the opportunity gap for youth through creative learning programs and systems building, today announced Erin Offord as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Offord, who has been a pivotal part of Big Thought for over 20 years, will take over the role from CEO, Byron Sanders. Sanders will serve as President through October and then step into an emeritus role.Unanimously and enthusiastically approved by the Big Thought Board of Directors after a nearly 2-year succession process, Offord takes the helm as a veteran of Big Thought and a well-known figure across the DFW metroplex. Throughout her tenure at Big Thought, Offord has held multiple leadership roles and most recently served as Chief of Staff, consistently demonstrating her unwavering commitment to the organization's mission and a deep understanding of the communities it serves."We are thrilled to welcome Erin Offord as our new Chief Executive Officer," said Dennis Palmer, chair of the board.“Erin has been a cornerstone of Big Thought for 20 years. Her deep understanding of our mission and her ability to foster meaningful relationships make her the ideal leader. We also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to Byron Sanders for his outstanding leadership and dedication. Byron's contributions have been instrumental in positioning Big Thought for continued success."Offord has been a key driver of Big Thought's evolution, shaping innovative programs and building strategic partnerships. Now, she aims to expand the organization's impact beyond DFW.“I am thrilled to continue building on the legacy that has been established, with a clear vision of its future growth,” said Offord in a statement.“With the foundation built over the past 38 years by our deep partnerships and ecosystems work in DFW, we've now become a key player and a national thought leader in reimagining education with young people at the center. I look forward to leading this incredible team as we continue to innovate and create opportunities for youth to thrive, a mission that has been my life's work.”The announcement is welcomed by Big Thought's community of supporters, partners, stakeholders, and investors.“Big Thought has been on the front lines of reimagining what education can be when it is learner-driven, community-based, and powered by relationships,” said Valeria Brown, Director of the Future of Learning and National Faculty Member for the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.“We look forward to seeing the life-changing outcomes of Big Thought's youth work in Texas for years to come.”ABOUT BIG THOUGHTBig Thought is an impact education nonprofit that closes the opportunity gap by equipping all youth in marginalized communities with the skills and tools they need to imagine and create their best lives and world. Driven by its mission to make imagination a part of everyday learning, Big Thought has become a national model in arts education, out-of-school time systems, summer learning, and juvenile justice intervention.

Sandy Diaz Haley

SDH Communications

+1 214-934-8104

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.