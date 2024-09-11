US Treasury reports around 50M Americans covered by health insurance through ACA

(MENAFN) According to a statement from the US Treasury Department on Tuesday, nearly 50 million Americans have been covered by health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces since their inception in 2014. This figure represents roughly one in seven Americans and underscores the ACA's significant role in expanding access to health insurance. The latest data reveals that the number of individuals covered through these marketplaces has reached a record high of 20.8 million, following the open enrollment period for 2024. Among these, 18.2 million Americans have signed up for coverage for the first time since January 2021.



The ACA has made notable strides under the Biden administration, particularly in extending the premium tax credit to families earning above 400 percent of the federal poverty level. For 2024, this translates to approximately USD58,000 for an individual and USD120,000 for a family of four. This extension has allowed more Americans to access affordable coverage. Additionally, the Biden administration's efforts have reduced the average cost of ACA coverage by about USD800 per year for many Americans, reflecting significant financial relief for those enrolled.



President Joe Biden has highlighted the ACA's impact amid ongoing political debates, noting that Congressional Republicans have attempted numerous times to repeal the Act. He argues that such repeal efforts would jeopardize health care access for millions, particularly those with pre-existing conditions, and increase costs for families. The ACA, signed into law by President Barack Obama in March 2010, represents a major overhaul of the US health care system, marking one of the most significant changes since the 1960s.



Overall, the Affordable Care Act has played a crucial role in reshaping the US health insurance landscape, providing coverage to millions and continuing to evolve under the current administration's initiatives. The substantial increase in coverage and financial savings underscores the Act's ongoing relevance and impact on American health care.

