Catherine Hemingray Appointed as Chief Impact Officer at SmartCIC Group

Cannes, France, 11 September 2024 – SmartCIC Group, the work smarter company, has appointed Catherine Hemingray as its Chief Impact Officer to maintain and scale the group’s business culture as it enters its next phase of growth. Hemingray will lead initiatives at a group level that support its diversity, culture and values across its two businesses, SmartCIC Global Services and xvolv. Hemingray co-founded SmartCIC alongside Group CEO, Toby Forman in 2008. Over the last two years, she has led the sales team as Sales Director at SmartCIC Global Services. In her new role, Hemingray will build on the group’s heritage as a customer-centric, agile, and solution-focused organisation.



SmartCIC Group is headquartered in France with 13 offices across the globe. The Group includes global connectivity provider SmartCIC Global Services and AI and wireless intelligence innovator xvolv. It serves customers and partners in over 200 countries and territories with a multi-lingual team speaking more than 22 languages. SmartCIC’s core values of flexibility and agility are driven by the team’s approach to solution-orientated design.



“We are taking our business to another level, and it is critical that we maintain and scale the business culture that got us to this point. I’m extremely proud of everything that the team has achieved and now I want to be sure that we are nurturing and growing SmartCIC Group as an organisation that has a positive impact on our people, customers and the environment. We’re seeing massive growth and we’re taking our culture seriously and dedicating time and resource to ensuring we’re focused on what got us here,” said Catherine Hemingray, Co-Founder and Chief Impact Officer at SmartCIC Group. “In my new role, I’m prioritising listening, empowering teams, and leading by example. We love the team we’ve built and we want to set them up for long-term success. This role isn’t just about building up the Group, it’s about building up our people.”



SmartCIC Group has demonstrated its commitment to diversity, inclusion and giving back to the industry through its partnership with Maxim Nyansa, an African non-governmental organisation (NGO). In 2023, it announced it would provide young people across Africa with hardware, IT training and micro-financing. The partnership is focused on enabling more African youth, in particular young women to build careers and launch successful IT businesses in their local areas. In September 2024, Maxim Nyansa welcomed a new class of students from West Africa with 100% women enrolled in the programme.



“Catherine lives the SmartCIC brand every day and brings energy to every meeting. From her role in the NHS to her leadership roles in telecoms, she’s inspiring and in this role, Catherine will communicate our core values across the group. The timing is great and she’s in a position to have a massive impact on the business,” said Glenda Brady, Board Member – ESG at SmartCIC Group. “It is refreshing to see a rapidly growing business double-down on its business culture and appoint a dedicated Chief Impact Officer. SmartCIC is putting culture, diversity, and sustainability front and centre in its growth journey and it will pay massive dividends over time.”



SmartCIC Group has grown its headcount exponentially over the last 12 months. Most recently, it appointed Paula Valverde as CTIO at xvolv, and Albert Bosch as Managing Director at SmartCIC Global Services. Earlier this year, Carl Roberts, Glenda Brady and Michael Schwieter also joined the group as Non-Executive Directors.





