Al Habtoor Motors celebrate consistent innovation, excellence, and success with the Aftersales team at Parts Dealer Convention 2024

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE, 9th September 2024: Al Habtoor Motors commits to and commemorates another year of exceptional customer satisfaction and operational excellence at its annual Aftersales Parts Dealer Convention in Dubai. During the event, Al Habtoor Motors came together to celebrate its partners, employees, and stakeholders, for their joint unwavering commitment to excellence as well as their critical role in AHM’s success.



Marking the culmination of a three-part series with the theme "GROW, EXCEL, SHINE." This year’s focus was on "SHINE," highlighting the company’s achievements and its dedication to maintaining and surpassing the high-performance standards that have become synonymous with the brand over the past three years.



Mr. Ahmed Al Habtoor, CEO at Al Habtoor Motors reaffirms a similar mindset, stating that “As one of the leading automotive distributors in the region, we have been consistently committed and focused on providing the best customer service and attaining total customer satisfaction. We are continuously looking for ways to innovate and improve internally to allow us to provide more for our loyal customers. In celebration of our successes and progress thus far, we are happy to show the great appreciation we have for all our partners and employees for their significant roles in this initiative.”



“The Parts Dealer Convention is more than just an event; it's a cornerstone of our success, emphasizing the importance of our collaboration with our Principals and Dealers. We highly value the strong partnership which is the driving force behind our commitment in making Genuine parts readily available across the UAE, directly at our customers' doorsteps. As we continue to grow from strength to strength, I am confident that our shared dedication will ensure that we not only meet the expectations but also exceed it with shining success even brighter in the days to come. Success isn’t just destination, it’s the journey that makes us shine,” emphasised MK Rajkumar, Director Aftersales at Al Habtoor Motors.



Setting a plan in motion from 2021, named the year of recovery, Al Habtoor Motors stabilised the business over the course of three years following the pandemic. In developing and implementing multiple new concepts, programmes and initiatives, the brand strategically mapped out a way to excel within the market post-COVID. Seeking to attract new customers, penetrate new segments, and initiate over 50 projects to drive business growth; the automotive distributor sought to maximise its potential on all possible fronts with the dedication of its employees and partners. After achieving excellence across all factors, the brand’s next goal was to optimise and remain consistent in their operations, which has resulted in the distinguished distributor perfecting all processes and truly ensuring customer satisfaction in the long term.



The Parts Dealers have been instrumental in Al Habtoor Motors' journey, significantly contributing to the company's achievements and strong market presence in the UAE. Testament to the power of partnership and collaboration, Al Habtoor Motors honoured the Parts Dealers with Performance Awards, presenting the winners with seven Mitsubishi vehicles, gold coins, and TV sets.







