(MENAFN) On Tuesday, of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem addressed the evolving landscape of international trade, highlighting significant shifts in global trade dynamics. Speaking at the Canada-UK Chamber of Commerce in London, Macklem noted that advanced economies are at the forefront of a slowdown in global trade, a trend that is reshaping trade patterns and economic relationships.



Macklem observed that while trade in goods is experiencing a deceleration, trade in services is on the rise. He attributed this growth to the increasing ability to deliver services such as training and technology support from virtually anywhere, which has altered traditional trade patterns. This shift reflects broader changes in how countries engage in international commerce and the types of goods and services being traded.



He also pointed out that global trade relationships are undergoing significant changes, particularly with China’s exports increasingly competing directly with those from advanced economies. This heightened competition has led to increased trade tensions and concerns over national security, as countries reassess their trade strategies and economic dependencies.



In response to these evolving trends, Macklem emphasized the need for Canada to adapt to both the opportunities and challenges presented by these changes. He highlighted that despite a growing consumption in advanced economies, Canada's export growth is slowing. With exports accounting for approximately one-third of Canada's income and imported components crucial to key industries such as manufacturing, the shifting landscape of global trade poses both risks and opportunities for the Canadian economy.

