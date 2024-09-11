Qatar Calls International Community To Show Courage, Political Will To Stop Gaza Aggression

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar affirmed that implementing a reliable international system for the protection of human rights requires the international community to have the courage and full will to break the silence, assume its and moral responsibilities, intervene effectively to stop the aggression on the Gaza Strip and end the Israeli occupation.

Qatar stressed that it also requires the international community to provide the necessary protection of the Palestinian people who are being subjected to genocide in the open as the whole world watches, and obligate Israel - the occupying power, to implement the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the UN General Assembly (UNGA) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in addition to ensuring accountability for all those responsible for the violations and crimes committed against the Palestinians.

This came in the State of Qatar's statement, delivered by Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Delegation of the State of Qatar in Geneva Jawhara bint Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, during the general debate on the High Commissioner for Human Rights' oral update, within the framework of the 57th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Al Suwaidi expressed Qatar's agreement with the High Commissioner for Human Rights, that the current international human rights system needs more dialogue and political will to enhance trust and build bridges of communication between societies and peoples to consolidate the principles of common humanity that have been torn apart by hate speech, racism and discrimination.

She stressed the need for a system that respects the humanity of all people equally, and affirms that human rights are for everyone regardless of race, gender, color, or religion, pointing out that the international system cannot turn a blind eye to violations and crimes against some people, and draw attention to other people simply because the victim is different.

Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Delegation of the State of Qatar in Geneva Jawhara bint Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi emphasized that all people are equal in human dignity, as stated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights more than 75 years ago.

Al Suwaidi said that the philosophical perspective applies realistically to the current situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially with the ongoing Israeli aggression and crimes that caused the death of more than 40,000 Palestinians, and the injury of tens of thousands and the forced displacement of more than 1.9 million others. She also referred to the Israeli occupation's deliberate destruction of infrastructure and civilian facilities in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

Al Suwaidi also highlighted the ongoing suffering of the Sudanese people for nearly a year and a half due to the hostilities that has caused a catastrophic deterioration in the humanitarian, economic, social and security conditions throughout the country. She expressed the State of Qatar's aspiration for a permanent and comprehensive cessation of hostilities, followed by broad-based negotiations, with the aim of reaching a sustainable peace agreement that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for stability, development and prosperity.