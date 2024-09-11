Ministry Of Education Launches Initiative To Train Administrators For Teaching Careers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its efforts to enhance teaching staff, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced the launch of the 'Tamkeen' training pathway under the 'Tamheen' program. The program targets administrative employees working in public and the ministry, aiming to qualify and enable them to join the teaching profession.

The 'Tamkeen' pathway is a comprehensive training program designed to provide administrative personnel who wish to transition into teaching with the necessary educational knowledge, skills, and practical experience. The program is overseen by specialized experts from the Training and Development Center and relevant ministry departments, reflecting the ministry's commitment to offering high-quality training opportunities, developing human resources, and diversifying opportunities for those working in the education sector.

Applications for the 'Tamkeen' pathway are open until September 19, 2024. Training will commence in October 2024 and continue until May 2025. Participants will benefit from several advantages, including full-time commitment throughout the training period, retention of salary and financial allowances, and transition to the academic staff after successfully completing the program, making it a promising opportunity for career growth.

Applicants must be current administrative employees in a public school or the ministry, Qatari, children of Qatari women, or GCC nationals. They must hold a bachelor's degree in a non-educational field and provide performance evaluation documents showing a rating of at least 'Very Good' in their current role over the past two years.

Additionally, candidates must pass an Arabic language test, submit an essay outlining their motivation for joining the pathway, and successfully complete a personal interview.

The establishment of the 'Tamkeen' pathway is part of the 'Tamheen' program, which aims to attract Qatari graduates without educational qualifications and train them to become teachers. This initiative aligns with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's Strategy 2024-2030, which includes goals to recruit national talents for teaching roles, enable and retain them in the profession, in line with the Third National Development Strategy and the Qatar National Vision 2030, ensuring that it contributes to the nation's long-term vision.