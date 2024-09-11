Amir Sends Condolences To Amir Of Kuwait

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to the Amir of the State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on the death of Sheikh Bader Nasser Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

