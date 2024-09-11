Labour Ministry Shuts Down Eight Recruitment Offices In Qatar
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour announced that it has officially closed eight recruitment offices in Qatar.
In a statement shared on social media, it explained that this decision is due to the offenders' failure to comply with the Ministry's directives and failure to address and resolve complaints from citizens.
The offending offices are the following: Regency Manpower Recruitment, Mahad Manpower Co.W.L.L., United Technical Service WLL, Al Jaber Manpower Services Co., Ellora Manpower Recruitment, Gulf Asia Recruitment, Sawahel Al-Arabia Manpower, and Reliant Manpower Recruitment.
The Labour Ministry stressed that the closures form part of its ongoing efforts to monitor recruitment offices in the country.
