Glance Launches Guided CXTM Availability In AWS Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, a leading provider of Guided Customer Experience (CX) solutions, announced today that its Guided CXTM is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Web Services (AWS).

Glance's Guided CX solutions empower organizations to deliver real-time, human-to-human experiences within their digital environments. By seamlessly integrating cobrowsing, screen sharing, and chat, Glance enables businesses to provide personalized support and guidance at critical moments in the customer journey. This unique approach helps companies enhance customer satisfaction, improve conversion rates, and build lasting relationships - all while maintaining the security and compliance standards required in today's digital landscape.

AWS customers will now have access to Glance's Guided CX solution directly within AWS Marketplace. This provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase of Glance within their AWS Marketplace account.

"Organizations today need flexibility in how they engage with customers across various channels," said David Butler, SVP of Product & Strategy, Glance. "With Glance now available in AWS Marketplace, customers can easily integrate our Guided CX solutions into any agent desktop or console across their enterprise, bringing a ubiquitous and seamless human-based experience to the digital touchpoints that matter most to customers. This level of integration and adaptability enables Glance's customers to deliver exceptional customer experiences regardless of the digital properties or communication channels their customers choose to interact with."

"Our clients have achieved an impressive 394% return on investment," shared Tom Martin, CEO, Glance. "Glance blends groundbreaking technology with genuine human connection, which empowers our enterprise customers to be at the top of their industries when it comes to customer experience, satisfaction, and loyalty."

Glance is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on Glance and its Guided CX solutions, please visit glance .



About Glance

Glance Guided CXTM helps enterprises earn, keep, and grow customers through instant, personal, human-to-human collaboration sessions within their mobile apps, portals, and websites. Glance is easy for everyone and works on any platform or device.

The world's most recognizable brands trust Glance in moments that matter to build relationships, increase revenue, and boost customer lifetime value. Discover how to create wow-worthy human CX at glance .

