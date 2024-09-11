Cloud-Native Network Security Up 17 Percent, Hardware Down 2 Percent As Network Security Market Hits $5.9 B In 2Q 2024, According To Dell'oro Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Enterprises Embrace Agile Solutions as Hardware Decline Persists

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Security market showed signs of recovery in 2Q 2024, growing 6 percent year-over-year (Y/Y) to reach $5.9 billion

and breaking a streak of six consecutive quarters of deceleration. This growth was primarily driven by solid demand for cloud-native security solutions and virtual firewalls, which saw a 17 percent increase. In contrast, hardware-based solutions experienced their fourth consecutive quarter of decline, dropping 2 percent.

"The Network Security market's performance in 2Q 2024 reaffirms the enduring shift towards cloud-centric architectures," said Mauricio Sanchez, Sr. Director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "The firewall segment serves as a microcosm of this transformation. While overall firewall revenue grew modestly at 2 percent, virtual firewalls surged by 22 percent as physical firewall sales struggled. This stark contrast in growth rates within a single product category underscores how enterprises consistently favor flexible, cloud-native security solutions to address their evolving needs."

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2024 Network Security Quarterly Report:



The Infrastructure Security market, comprising firewalls, Security Service Edge (SSE), and traditional Secure Web Gateway (SWG) appliances, achieved nearly $5 billion, marking a mid-single-digit growth.

The Application Security and Delivery market, including Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) and Web Application Firewall (WAF) segments, experienced high single-digit growth, reaching $1.2 billion, primarily driven by robust WAF sales that offset the weakness of ADCs.

SSE revenue increased to nearly $1.5 billion, with the top three vendors – Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, and Broadcom – controlling almost 60 percent of the market.

WAF revenue rose 18 percent, driven by a 25 percent growth in SaaS-based WAF solutions. High-end physical firewalls showed signs of stabilization with a slight 1 percent revenue growth, potentially indicating a turning point after several quarters of decline.

