Ukraine Commemorates Those Killed In 9/11 Attack - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine honors the memory of those killed in the attack on September 11, 2001 in the United States of America.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued the statement via social , Ukrinform reports.

"On behalf of the Ukrainian people, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and close ones of the 9/11 victims. We join our key ally, the United States, and the entire American people in today's commemoration of those who perished as a result of this heinous crime. We honor all of those who worked tirelessly in the aftermath of the attack to help others, often sacrificing their lives to do so," wrote Zelensky.

According to the president, the Ukrainians "mourn alongside you, our American friends. We, Ukrainians, are all too familiar with the pain and grief of families who have lost loved ones as a result of terror."

"We are determined to defend our common values against terror and aggression. Every peace-loving nation and every family deserves to live in safety. We must and will stand together with our allies to ensure this. Terror must never go unpunished," the president emphasized.

As reported, on September 11, 2001, suicide bombers hijacked several passenger jets and flew them into the towers of the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon building in Washington. Nineteen young Arabs executed these unprecedented terrorist attacks, following orders from Islamists based in Afghanistan.

Over 2,600 people died in the World Trade Center, 125 – in the Pentagon, 256 – on board the four planes hijacked by terrorists. Among the dead were citizens of the United States and 91 other countries, including Ukraine.