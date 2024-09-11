Ukrainian Demining Machine“Zmiy” Successfully Passed Test

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian demining machine“Zmiy” by Rover Tech can work in low and medium vegetation and is capable of destroying anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, as well as removing tripwires.

This was reported by the of of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

“Today we have received not just another 100% Ukrainian demining vehicle. The Rover Tech team was able to make a lightweight, fast machine that can withstand anti-tank mine explosions. Such innovations are Ukraine's response to the challenge we face: to return 80% of the land to productive use in 10 years. It is especially important that the machine is made in Ukraine, as it means new jobs, budget revenues and support for the economy,” said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

It is noted that the cost of the“Zmiy” is several times lower than its foreign counterparts - from 14,500 to almost 20,000 dollars, depending on the configuration. And after the start of mass production, the price may be even lower.

Ihor Bezkaravaynyi, Deputy Minister of Economy, noted that the Zmiy is a new subclass of demining machine that can clear fields of shrapnel and high-explosive munitions, which are the most commonly used by deminers. The ability to quickly replace components that may be damaged by anti-tank mines allows the machine to be returned to the field quickly.

The machine weighs over a ton and has a working tool width of 1.35 meters. Due to its lightweight, it can clear up to 2.5 hectares per hour. The operator can remotely control the machine from a distance of up to 2.9 km. It takes no more than 15 minutes to deploy or retract the Snake, and the machine itself can be transported on a trailer.

As reported, Ukraine loses USD 11.2 billion annually due to mined areas, which is 5.6% of the country's GDP in 2021. The World Bank estimates that nearly USD 35 billion will be needed to clear the entire territory of Ukraine of mines.

Photo: Ministry of Economy