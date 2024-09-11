'Azerkosmos' Showcases Azerbaijani Space Expertise To Mozambique's Communication Institute
Akbar Novruz
Azerkosmos, the Space Agency under Azerbaijan's Ministry of
Digital Development and Transport, presented its intellectual
achievements in the space field to representatives of the
Communication Institute of Mozambique Administration,
Azernews informs, citing Azerkosmos.
During the training program, Mozambican representatives received
foundational technical knowledge on several key aspects of space
operations. These included radio frequency management, determining
specific orbital positions for countries, and preparing relevant
applications for satellites and Earth stations. Additionally, the
current rules on satellite issues approved by the International
Telecommunication Union (ITU) were discussed in detail.
It is noteworthy that, beyond its satellite services, Azerkosmos
began exporting space knowledge last year. The agency offers a
comprehensive training program with modules focused on the
structured and proper coordination of radio frequency management at
the international level. This program is specifically targeted at
developing countries in Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East,
fostering growth in their space capabilities.
