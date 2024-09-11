عربي


'Azerkosmos' Showcases Azerbaijani Space Expertise To Mozambique's Communication Institute

9/11/2024 9:18:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerkosmos, the Space Agency under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, presented its intellectual achievements in the space field to representatives of the Communication Institute of Mozambique Administration, Azernews informs, citing Azerkosmos.

During the training program, Mozambican representatives received foundational technical knowledge on several key aspects of space operations. These included radio frequency management, determining specific orbital positions for countries, and preparing relevant applications for satellites and Earth stations. Additionally, the current rules on satellite issues approved by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) were discussed in detail.

It is noteworthy that, beyond its satellite services, Azerkosmos began exporting space knowledge last year. The agency offers a comprehensive training program with modules focused on the structured and proper coordination of radio frequency management at the international level. This program is specifically targeted at developing countries in Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East, fostering growth in their space capabilities.

AzerNews

