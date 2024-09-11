Crosscountry Mortgage Helps Hispanic Borrowers Through New, Dedicated Tools

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company Builds on Initiatives to Advance Hispanic

CLEVELAND, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's number one retail mortgage lender, expands support for Hispanic homebuyers through new, dedicated tools and community partnerships.

New this year, Spanish-speaking individuals have the choice to browse CCM's website in either English or Spanish using a toggle at the top of CCM to easily flip between languages. The enhancement follows the company's Spanish loan application launch last year, accompanied by a suite of educational tools and translation services to guide Spanish-speaking borrowers throughout the loan process in their native language.

"Our goal is to be a trusted resource in the Hispanic community by providing solutions and resources that generate borrower confidence," said Eric Wilson, Chief Marketing Officer. "We have hundreds of loan officers with deep roots in the community. It's our hope that by providing tools such as our Spanish loan application and translated website for Spanish-speaking borrowers we can continue to create a path for all borrowers to achieve homeownership."



Strengthening that commitment, CCM is a partner of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) and will participate in the annual L'ATTITUDE Conference for the third year. CCM is also supporting efforts to establish a NAHREP chapter in Cleveland, Ohio.

"We're proud to participate in discussions that connect us to emerging needs in this important borrower group," added Wilson. "We look forward to continuing to provide focused, authentic support."

CCM also celebrated loan originators who earned the number one spot on the prestigious 2024 NAHREP Top Region's list. Included in the top recipients, CCM's Phoenix-based loan originator Lizy Hoeffer earned the number one spot on the Southwest Region's list and Philadelphia-based Terri Santiago-Parker ranked number one on the Northeast Region's list. The list recognizes the dedication and hard work that goes into creating sustainable homeownership for Latino families in our communities.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 7,000 employees operating over 700 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win.

