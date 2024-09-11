KEYBANK LAUNCHES REVENUE CYCLE MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES WITH ZENTIST FOR DENTAL SERVICE ORGANIZATIONS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY ) announced a strategic relationship, which includes a minority investment, with Zentist, a leading cloud-based Insurance Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) software provider for Support Organizations (DSOs) across the country. KeyBank will introduce Zentist's Remit AI software to its extensive of DSOs, providing them with access to a transformative tool that enhances their dental insurance revenue cycle management operations.

Remit AI streamlines dental insurance claims processing with features that include automated Explanation of Benefits (EOB) and Electronic Remittance Advice (ERA) delivery, automated remittance to bank data matching, and intelligent task distribution across organizational structures. The software also includes specialized predeterminations workflows, real-time claim status updates, and fully customizable advanced RCM analytics dashboards.

Using

Remit AI's Cavi AR module, DSOs and dental practices across the United States can streamline their claims status and follow-up workflow, resulting in considerable time savings. The module also categorizes and ranks their open claims based on AR days, expected/submitted amount, and/or last updated date.

"KeyBank's commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions to DSOs as part of a broader healthcare strategy that involves helping clients with the whole spectrum of payments capabilities and with industry-specific

financial services and solutions," said

Jon Briggs, Head of KeyBank Commercial Payments and Innovation. "Our strategy aligns perfectly with Zentist's mission to simplify and improve the financial operations of dental groups and practices."

"KeyBank is one of the most innovative banks in the country, and we're thrilled to have them as both an investor and a new fintech bank relationship," said Ato Kasymov, CEO of Zentist. "This relationship will allow us to reach a wider audience and help dental groups to optimize their revenue cycles, ultimately leading to better financial health and patient care."

The latest collaboration with Zentist demonstrates KeyBank's model of collaborating with companies whose solutions align with the broader strategy of delivering innovations that make dental clients' businesses grow, avoid risk and be profitable. It marks the most recent in a series of relationships with emerging fintech providers over the past decade.

About Zentist

Zentist is a leading cloud-based insurance revenue cycle management (RCM) software provider for U.S. dental groups. The company's flagship product, Remit AI, facilitates self-service RCM analytics, automatic parsing of explanation of benefits (EOB), electronic remittance advice (ERA) data intelligence, and automatic reconciliation of remittance data against bank transactions from over 725 dental payers. This ensures faster payment posting into any practice management software. Zentist empowers RCM teams with technology to efficiently follow up on outstanding insurance claims, reduce denials, and manage accounts receivable in less time. Founded in 2015, Zentist is backed by leading technology venture capital firms. For more information, visit

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at June 30, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank is Member FDIC.

SOURCE KeyBank

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED