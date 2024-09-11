Statkraft AS - Successful Placement Of SEK Green Bonds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Statkraft has today issued SEK 500 million 14-year senior unsecured green bonds with a coupon of 3.21% under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme.

The settlement date is set to September 17, 2024. Statkraft will apply for the green bonds to be listed at Euronext Dublin.

Danske acted as Sole Manager for the issuance.

The EMTN Offering Circular and Green Finance Framework are available on Statkraft' s website:

For further information, please contact:

Funding Manager André Halle Julin, tel.: +47 992 54 205

VP Group Treasury Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act