Ress Life Investments A/S: Major Shareholder Announcement Pursuant To Section 30 Of The Capital Markets Act.

Date: 11 September 2024

Corporate Announcement 29/2024

Major shareholder announcement pursuant to section 30 of the Capital Markets Act.

Ress Life Investments A/S has received notification that Volvo Personvagnars Pensionsstiftelse holds less than 5% of the share capital and rights in Ress Life Investments A/S. On 26 August 2024, Volvo Personvagnars Pensionsstiftelse redeemed shares in Ress Life Investments A/S and therefore now holds 5,004 shares in Ress Life Investments A/S with a total nominal value of EUR 2,502,000 corresponding to 2.85% of the total share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

