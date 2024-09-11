New West Public Affairs Strengthens Western Team With Three New Consultants

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shannon Greer, Emily Peckham, and Shirin Kouklanfar join leading relations firm

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New West Public Affairs - one of Canada's leading and fastest-growing government relations firms - today announced it is expanding its western Canadian team with three new strategic hires.

Shannon Greer joins New West as a Senior Consultant and brings nearly 15 years of experience across the private, public, and non-profit sectors. Most recently, Shannon led communications at the Calgary Stampede, but has also served in senior government roles in Alberta and British Columbia, including as Executive Director of Cabinet Priorities in the BC Public Service.

Emily Peckham, who will be based in British Columbia, joins New West as a Consultant. Emily is a seasoned public affairs professional with extensive experience in government relations and strategic communications. She has held various roles within the Government of Alberta and the House of Commons, most recently serving as Senior Policy Advisor to Alberta's Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services.

Shirin Kouklanfar also joins New West as a Consultant and specializes in stakeholder engagement and project management. As the former Director of Operations for the United Conservative Caucus in Alberta, Shirin coordinated legislative activities, advised senior officials, and streamlined communications to advance key policy initiatives.

The additions of Greer, Peckham, and Kouklanfar reflects New West's commitment to providing clients with a team of advisors who have a proven track record of excellence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shannon, Emily, and Shirin to our team. Each bring a distinct set of skills and deep expertise that correspond with our mission to offer our clients the best strategic advice,” said Monte Solberg, CEO of New West Public Affairs.“Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with New West's values, and we look forward to the impact they will have on our clients' success.”

