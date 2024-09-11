Amplifire Names Jarrod Heinz As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Heinz's expertise in guiding tech companies to success will be a key part of Amplifire's next phase of growth.

Boulder, Colorado, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knowledge Factor, (“Amplifire”), the leading adaptive eLearning and content creation leveraging advances in brain science and artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jarrod Heinz as Chief Officer (CFO). Heinz will succeed JK Hullet, who is retiring after a successful and prosperous 10 years with the company.

Jarrod Heinz brings over 20 years of experience as CFO for three technology companies, each achieving successful outcomes for financial sponsors under his financial leadership. Throughout his career, Heinz has prioritized fostering a collaborative and trusting culture among employees, earning him the respect and admiration of his colleagues. His strong commitment to employees and clients has consistently guided his approach, ensuring that companies deliver exceptional value to their clients.

“Jarrod's blend of financial expertise and alignment with our culture is exactly what we need as we continue to expand our impact,” said Bob Burgin, CEO of Amplifire.“His proven ability to manage growth while building strong, cohesive teams will be invaluable as we continue our rapid scaling of the business.”

Bryce Youngren, Managing Partner at the Polaris Growth Fund, added,“Jarrod's extensive background in guiding technology companies through profitable growth makes him the ideal person to help steer Amplifire's financial strategy moving forward.”

In the last year, Amplifire has diversified into the accounting and professional services vertical, secured several key partnerships to strengthen its workforce development offering, and launched an award-winning AI-powered authoring suite. The addition of Heinz as CFO represents an important continuation of this momentum.

“I am excited to join a team that is so dedicated to making a meaningful impact where it matters most,” said Heinz.“Amplifire's mission of achieving the best possible outcomes for clients aligns perfectly with my own values of driving purposeful growth and creating an environment where both people and ideas can thrive. I look forward to helping Amplifire reach new heights.”

Amplifire is a next-generation adaptive learning platform with more than four billion learner interactions and is an innovator in high-stakes workforce training for critical roles. The Amplifire platform harnesses advances in cognitive and learning science to create personalized learning and drive successful outcomes. The platform's adaptive algorithm guides millions of learners to mastery across healthcare, accounting and professional services, government, military, food service, corporate, and education segments, providing unique learner analytics that offer valuable insights. For more information, please visit .

