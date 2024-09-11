JM Nutrition Now Servicing Winnipeg And Manitoba

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JM Nutrition now offers personalized services of a registered dietitian and nutritionist in Winnipeg and the rest of Manitoba.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JM Nutrition, a leading provider of nutritional counselling in Canada, is expanding its services to include Winnipeg and the broader Manitoba region. With over 15 years of experience, JM Nutrition continues to offer personalized dietitian services in Winnipeg and beyond, catering to a diverse range of clients and their specific needs.

For more than 15 years, JM Nutrition has been providing expert nutritional counselling across Canada. Their team of registered dietitians and nutritionists delivers tailored services both in-person and virtually, supporting individuals, couples, families, and organizations. Their approach emphasizes personalized care, addressing a wide array of health concerns and dietary goals.

“Our expansion into Winnipeg and Manitoba represents our commitment to making quality nutrition services accessible to more people,” said Julie Mancuso, founder of JM Nutrition.“Our team of highly trained dietitians and nutritionists is dedicated to helping clients achieve their health and wellness goals through customized, evidence-based nutrition strategies.”

The expansion will offer comprehensive dietitian services in Winnipeg, allowing residents of the area to benefit from JM Nutrition's extensive expertise. Clients can engage with practitioners who specialize in various areas, including weight management, digestive health, chronic disease support, and sports nutrition, among others.

Prospective clients in Winnipeg and Manitoba are encouraged to book a free phone consultation to discuss their nutritional needs.“Contact us for an appointment to explore how our services can benefit you,” Mancuso added.“Our initial consultations are an opportunity to understand your goals and determine the best approach to meet them.”

JM Nutrition's services are recognized for their flexibility and client-centered approach. The company's practitioners work with clients from diverse backgrounds and dietary preferences, ensuring that each nutrition plan is tailored to individual needs. This personalized approach has garnered positive feedback from numerous clients across the country.

For those interested in learning more about the new services in Winnipeg, or to schedule a consultation, please visit the JM Nutrition website. Residents of Manitoba can now benefit from the same high-quality, personalized nutrition care that has been a hallmark of JM Nutrition's service across Canada.

About JM Nutrition:

JM Nutrition, founded in 2006, is a prominent provider of nutritional counselling services in Canada. With a team of registered dietitians and nutritionists, JM Nutrition offers personalized support to individuals and organizations, addressing various health concerns and dietary needs through a combination of in-person and virtual consultations.

