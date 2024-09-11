ELYSIAN Founder Karen Floyd Brings Charities Models And Designers Together For The Catwalk Furbaby Fashion Show At NYFW

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Karen Floyd (Photo Credit: PMC / Jared Siskin)

Judges Carol Alt, Maribel Lieberman, Consuelo Vanderbilt (Photo Credit: PMC / Jared Siskin)

Kristin Thorne at Catwalk Furbaby (Photo Credit: PMC / Jared Siskin)

Merci Dupre Clothiers, Dr. Christina Rahm (Photo Credit: PMC / Jared Siskin)

Atmosphere (Photo Credit: PMC / Jared Siskin)

Supporting Great Causes including Award winners – Operation Kindness, NYC Second Chance Rescue and Companion Animal Alliance

- ELYSIAN Founder, Karen FloydNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ELYSIAN Impact – the philanthropic arm of ELYSIAN, an international luxury lifestyle brand created to inspire and reflect the interests of women – in partnership with DRC Ventures held the Second Annual CatWalk FurBaby event sponsored by Biolight at Sony Hall at the Paramount Hotel in New York City, at the beginning of New York Fashion Week 2024.CatWalk FurBaby paired international fashion designers, models, rescue animals and charities together for a morning combining passion with a purpose. New York Fashion Week founder Fern Mallis was the Emcee with panel of celebrity judges headed by Consuelo Vanderbilt, Carol Alt and Maribel Lieberman who handed out awards to not-for-profit organizations paired with each model-and-pet team. DJ Chloe Jane performed her new single "Dance Floor Emergency" and was also the event DJ.Twenty-One models – wearing outfits designed by fashion designers such as Nicole Miller & Canine Cashmere, D'Marsh Couture (Glenroy March), Pelush (Anna Tagliabue), Yulia Fashion House (Yulia Boozer), Christina Strayer, Queen of Sparkles (Jaime Glas Odom), Levi-i-Rosa (Ulia Volosovich), Tommy Hilfiger, Any Old Iron, Halim Flowers, Caryna Nina, Brooke Wilder Atelier (Gina Marie Roberts), Johnathan Kayne, VirSal, Pitaya (Nataliya Kerechanin), Halynka Shunevych, Ashley Plasse, Shernett Swaby, Salacious Fruit (Alex Foxsworth) and Ese Azenabor graced the runway with a four-legged companion.The charitable organizations which were represented on the runway were grouped into five categories – Animals, Children, Environment, Service and Women:Animal Charities: Companion Animal Alliance, Animal Advocates of Barnwell County, Animal Ashram, Operation Kindness, NYC Second Chance Rescue, Spartanburg Humane, Rescue Dogs Rock.Children's Charities: Gabrielle's Angel Foundation, Center for Family Services Palm Beach County, Charleston Alternative to Detention, Original Six Foundation.Environmental Charities: Rahm Foundation.Service Charities: Marley's Mutts / Pawsitive Change Program, Guns Garin Memorial Foundation, Honoring America's Veterans, Red Cross, WLS Foundation.Women's Charities: New York Women's Foundation, Nebras Hayek Foundation, Silent Tears, Silverstein Dream Foundation.Notable Attendees included: Karen Floyd, Dr. Christina Rahm, Fern Mallis, Consuelo Vanderbilt, Carol Alt, Maribel Lieberman, DJ Chloe Jane, Jean Shafiroff, Patricia Silverstein, Leesa Rowland, Kate McEntee, Devika Gopal Agge.The second part of the program saw a fashion presentation by DRC Ventures Merci Dupre Clothiers headed by Dr. Christina Rahm. Merci Dupre Clothiers couture line is anticipated to become the ultimate in luxury, eco-fashion, and environmental protection. This unique line of 'Enviremware' clothing will host a protected coating of nano-biotech technology. This new form of apparel will offer an unbeatable barrier against hazardous toxins such as EMF radiation, heavy metals, viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungus, while supporting non-exposure of radio frequency electromagnetic particles from 5G.Lastly, three awards were presented by the panel of Judges;People's Choice Award: Charity: Companion Animal alliance (Louisiana), Designer: Queen of Sparkles, Model: Jaime Glas Odom with little Dog.Judge's Choice Award: Charity: NYC Second Chance Rescue (New York), Designers: Nicole Miller & Canine Cashmere, Model: Rachel Donohue with Eunice.Publishers Award: Operation Kindness (Texas), Designer: Glenroy Marsh of D'Marsh Couture, Model: Gia Skova with Daisy.“Building on our inaugural event last year, we have seen the impact of our event on a number of charitable organizations - This is now the second time ever that fashion, animals and charity have been brought together in New York Fashion Week,” ELYSIAN Founder Karen Floyd said.About ELYSIAN:ELYSIAN, a brand dedicated to“Women Inspiring Women,” is a growing print and digital ecosystem for women over 40. Philanthropy is a foundational concept of ELYSIAN, where we believe in the transformative power of“mission-aligned giving.” Our philanthropic arm, ELYSIAN Impact, embodies this vision by supporting charities across five key areas: women, children, service, pets, and the environment. Over the past nine years, ELYSIAN Impact has disbursed more than $16 million to organizations within these vectors, driven by our partners and Circle of Inspiring Women - a network of accomplished female thought leaders - both dedicated to making a meaningful impact. For more information, visit .ABOUT DRC VENTURES:DRC Ventures, founded by visionary Dr. Christina Rahm, mission is to create sustainable solutions which challenge the status quo creatively, scientifically, and artistically; to create products to support the health of individuals, animals, and the earth, with environmental attention also paid to land, air, and water conservation, A global catalyst for conservation efforts, DRC Ventures also includes a luxury skincare line titled Ella Pure; a coffee brand called Rahm Roast, Merci Dupri Clothiers, and Rahm Pharma. For more information, visit .

Norah Lawlor

Lawlor Media Group, Inc.

+1 212-967-6900

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.