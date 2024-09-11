ST Digital Achieves DC OIX-2 Certification For Its Data Center Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New DC Certification Builds on Existing On-Premises IX with OIX-1 Certification, Further Raises the Bar for Data Center Interconnection in Central Africa

- Carine DJOMONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ST DIGITAL group, an African-based company specializing in digital transformation with data center services and a meet-me-room core to their capabilities, and OIX , a 501(c)(6) non-profit industry association and peer-reviewed standards body for global Data Centers and Internet Exchanges, announce today that ST DIGITAL has achieved DC OIX-2 certification.The company's DLA01 Data Center, located in Douala, Littoral, Africa is now among the first Central African data center providers to achieve such status.ST Digital's DLA01 facility is the first carrier neutral and tier 3 built facility in Central Africa. It ishome to the Douala Internet Exchange (DOUALA-IX), an open and neutral peering point where each network operator is treated equally and fairly.DOUALA-IX, which is also an IXP OIX-1 Certified IX, aims to enhance regional Internet connectivity, performance, and cooperation by leveraging its strategic geographical location and its unique access to international and regional fiber optic cable systems.With DC OIX-2 and IXP OIX-1 certifications, STDigital's facility exceeds best-in-class standards and best practices for data center interconnection.In addition to the DOUALA-IX, ST Digital peering relationships also include AFRI-IX Telecom, CAMIX NAP, INQ Digital Cameroon SA, Opex Network and SWECOM, among others.“We are happy to welcome ST DIGITAL, the first Africa-based data center and Internet Exchange locations to be double certified with both DC OIX-2 and IXP OIX-1 standards,” comments Chris Grundemann, Chairman of the OIX Association.“With ten years of experience shaping and guiding the industry with best practices for data center management and interconnection, we are thrilled to see the rest of the world, including companies in Africa, embrace the standards that our committees and industry peers create. Our goal is to raise the bar for interconnection and data center operations for global digital infrastructure businesses everywhere.”“We're excited to be the first central Africa data center operator to achieve both DC OIX-2 and IXPOIX-1 certification, demonstrating our ability to meet the highest physical and operational standards. This further ensures that data is delivered faster than ever before, resulting in a superior end-user experience,” says Carine DJOMO, General Manager ST DIGITAL Cameroon/Congo“This certification is a testament to our commitment to deliver fast, stable and cost-effective data to our customers.”Organized and operated by volunteers from the Internet, OIX is dedicated to increasing the reliability, resiliency and competitiveness of massive-scale interconnection for all. With the help of broad participation of interconnect and data center professionals, the Association has successfully developed Internet Exchange and data center consensus-based community standards globally since its establishment in 2014.To learn more about ST DIGITAL, visit the company at For more information aboutthe OIX Association, visit: .About ST DIGITAL:ST DIGITAL is a pan-African digital services company that supports African companies andadministrations in their digital transformation. It offers a range of services including Digital Transformation, Infrastructure and Cloud, Cybersecurity, Business Solutions, Collaborative Work and Training. ST DIGITAL is present in several African countries, including Cameroon, Congo, Togo, Benin, DRC, Gabon, and Ivory Coast. Since 2021, ST DIGITAL has been an independent player owning a Tier-3 datacenter to international standards, becoming the first 100% African private cloud provider. In 2023, the company launched , a 100% African platform offering cloud services such as virtual servers, web hosting, email addresses, and domain names. The platform stands out for its affordable prices, adapted payment methods, fast delivery and responsive customer service.About OIX Association:OIX, formerly Open-IX, is a self-regulated, non-profit organization focused on advancing globalinternet interconnection through standardized, educational, and resilient infrastructure practices. Celebrating its ten-year anniversary, OIX proudly reflects on a decade of significant achievements in enhancing internet peering and interconnection, ensuring efficient global connectivity for diverse stakeholders. As a 501c6 organization, OIX emphasizes interconnection proliferation through the development, implementation, and certification of transparent technical and operating standards, empowering internet exchange providers, data center providers, carriers, and content and cloud service providers to excel in their domains. OIX's commitment to fostering a more interconnected and reliable internet ecosystem positions it as a pivotal player in the global internet infrastructure landscape.

