Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi Riding The Wave Of Sustainability

The resort is placed as one of the most sustainable operations in the Maldives with the achievement of a Green Globe compliance score of 87%.

- General Manager Chris EarnestSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi is home to the Lohis break, one of the best left-hand surf breaks in the world. A tropical haven with white beaches, palm trees, and sapphire waters located in the North Male Atoll, a short boat ride from the Velana International Airport in Male.To demonstrate their commitment to sustainable tourism Adaaran Select Hudhuran-Fushi has recently undergone an on-site, independent inspection by an accredited Green Globe auditor as part of its successful certification. Achieving a compliance score of 87% against Green Globe's 33 sustainability criteria, the resort is placed as one of the most sustainable operations in the Maldives.General Manager Chris Earnest said,“I am proud to share our sustainability journey and achievements with you. We were the first resort in the Maldives to pledge our sustainability policies at an underwater meeting to showcase the sensitivity and fragility of our pristine environment. This pledge marked the beginning of our journey towards implementing sustainable practices throughout our resort. Since then, there has been no looking back.”“One of our key initiatives for the last financial year is to reduce our plastic footprint by installing a water bottling plant. This has significantly reduced our use of single-use plastic water bottles. Additionally, we have invested in a Wet Garbage Digester Machine to reduce our waste output and promote sustainable food practices. We have also implemented a range of energy-saving measures, such as using energy-efficient lighting and air conditioning systems and a waste management program to reduce the amount of waste generated by our operations,” added GM Chris Earnest.Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi has made significant investments in plant equipment and technology to solve major waste challenges on the island atoll resulting from the operations of a luxury resort. A water bottling plant removes the need for single use plastic bottles and a wet garbage digester turns food and kitchen waste into useful soil additive for resort gardens.The installation of a water bottling plant last fiscal year alone prevented the import of over 100,000 single-use plastic bottles, removing them from the waste stream. At the same time, over 21 metric tonnes of wet garbage were transformed into 1,800 kilograms of eco-friendly fertilizer.Promoting sustainability education, raising awareness, and commemorating special occasions are key ways the resort has been able to embed best practices at the grassroots level. Last year the collective total of 464 employees, guests, and local community members participated in sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives orchestrated by the resort. The property's education campaigns were also successful in engaging and educating 1509 participants, dedicating 1660 learning hours to various sustainability-focused programs. Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi staff also led the way with the annual blood donation campaign attracting enthusiastic participation by 70 dedicated employees. The resort also provided two scholarships to the local youth a chance to participate in and receive certification from their exclusive 10-day "True Art of Service" Butler training program.Tree planting and island cleaning campaigns are regular events on the island with more than 200 guests and staff taking part. The resort has set aside 4 acres of agricultural land including a preserved mangrove ecosystem. A vegetable garden is also well tended by staff, producing fruits and vegetables for appreciative visitors to the island. Last year the garden harvest totalled 1306 kilograms of vegetables, 13,460 kilograms of bananas and 23,355 coconuts.About Adaaran Select HudhuranfushiAdaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi is an island paradise with one of the best left-hand surf break points in the world. With 24-hours access by speed-boat, it is nestled on one of the oldest natural islands in the Maldives and offers 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive for surfers, honeymooners, families, and groups seeking an unforgettable tropical vacation experience. With tropical sanctuaries that include everything from beachside hideaways to ocean villas above turquoise waters, each of our unique living spaces let you experience the luxurious bliss of island getaways.For more information on the sustainability story, you can reach toTharaka AppuhamyGeneral Manager - Talent Management & Quality Assurance(Sustainability)6th Floor ,H. Thuniya, Boduthakurufaanu MaguMale, Republic of Maldives.Tel :+960 332 3323...

