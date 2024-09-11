I Will Fight Modi's Narrative Of Naya Kashmir: Er Rashid After His Release From Tihar Jail

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Baramulla MP and Awami Itehad Party (AIP) patron Engineer Rashid Wednesday said that he will fight against the Prime Narendera Modi's narrative of Naya Kashmir and the peaceful of Kashmir issue till his last breath.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, soon after walking free from Tihar jail after over five

years, Er Rashid, said that he will fight against PM Modi's narrative of Naya Kashmir and the peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue till his last breath.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me tell you that PM Modi's narrative of Naya Kashmir has miserably failed. That has been proved by the people of my constituency on June 4. The vote for me was actually a referendum against Modi's narrative of Naya Kashmir that has failed,” he said.“I will fight against PM Modi's narrative of Naya Kashmir and the peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue till my last breath.

Replying to a query about National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, Er Rashid said Omar was fighting for the chair.“My fight is for my people. My fight is much bigger than what Omar Abdullah is fighting for. There is a difference between spending five years in London and spending this time in Tihar jail where prisoners crave for medical attention,” said Er Rashid who defeated Omar in Parliamentary polls by over two lakh votes.

Er Rashid said that he can't forget how Altaf Ahmed Fantosh died for want of medical attention in Tihar jail.“Like

him there are dozens of Kashmiri prisoners who need medical attention,” he said.

Read Also Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid Walks Out Of Tihar Jail On Interim Bail BJP Opposed Arvind Kejriwal, But Welcomed Er Rashid's Release: Omar

The North Kashmir MP said that he will go back to the people to unite them and not to divide them.“If that's a crime, I am proud to commit this crime again and again. If I will have to spend my entire life in Tihar for this crime, I am ready,” he said.“I won't exploit my people. Let youth study, businessmen do business, leave politics to us.”