Dollar rises as investors await US inflation data amid mixed economic signals

(MENAFN) On Monday, the dollar strengthened against the yen and other major currencies as market participants braced for upcoming U.S. inflation data, following mixed signals from Friday's U.S. jobs report. The yen fell over 1 percent to 143.56 per dollar, retreating from a one-month high of 141.75 achieved the previous week when concerns about the U.S. had driven demand for safe-haven assets. Similarly, the Swiss franc, another traditional safe haven, dropped 0.7 percent to 0.8489 per dollar after reaching an eight-month peak against the greenback on Friday.



The dollar also saw a 0.41 percent increase against a basket of major currencies, climbing to 101.61 points. Traders are closely watching the upcoming U.S. inflation report, scheduled for release on Wednesday, which is anticipated to influence expectations for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision at its September 17-18 meeting. The recent U.S. jobs data failed to provide clear guidance on whether the Fed will opt for a 25 or 50 basis point rate cut. Market expectations are skewed towards a 25 basis point reduction, with around 25 percent of traders anticipating a larger cut. Additionally, the euro declined 0.4 percent to USD1.104 as the European Central Bank's upcoming meeting on Thursday looms.



MENAFN11092024000045015682ID1108662042