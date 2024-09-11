(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association (NPA) has provided written testimony to the New Jersey Assembly in support of Bill 2378, which seeks to upgrade penalties for assaulting law enforcement officers. This legislation responds to the rise in violence against police officers by increasing the consequences for such offenses. The written testimony is here .

Assembly Bill 2378 would elevate the penalty for assaulting a law enforcement officer from a fourth-degree offense (or third-degree if the officer is injured) to a second-degree offense, carrying a prison term of five to ten years and fines of up to $150,000. The bill also prevents offenders from entering guilty pleas to lesser charges or merging the assault with other crimes.

Additionally, the bill that increase penalties for assaults involving bodily fluids. If an officer is injured during such an assault, the offense would become a second-degree crime. The bill mandates testing of the offender for potential disease transmission, providing peace of mind and safety for officers exposed to potentially harmful pathogens.

With assaults on police officers reaching a 10-year high, the need for this legislation is clear. The FBI reported over 79,000 attacks on officers in 2023, while the Fraternal Order of Police found that officer shootings have increased by 60% since 2018. These attacks range from ambushes and shootings to physical assaults, including stabbings.

In New Jersey, several recent incidents highlight the dangers officers face. In Galloway Township, an officer was slashed in the face, with many other assaults being committed. These incidents underscore the necessity of stronger deterrents to protect those who serve and protect.

"Assaulting a police officer is not just an attack on an individual-it's an attack on our community and public safety." "This bill ensures that those who target law enforcement officers face serious consequences," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director of the National Police Association.

The National Police Association commends Assembly members William Spearman, Alex Sauickie, and Wayne DeAngelo for sponsoring A2378. We urge the New Jersey Assembly to pass this important legislation, sending a strong message of support to law enforcement officers and reinforcing the rule of law.

