Restoration Builders Celebrates Melanie Knox's Election As Vice President Of The Roofing Contractors Association Of Texas

Restoration Builders Holdings, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" "RB Residential" or "the Company") , a leading residential and commercial roofing service provider, is proud to announce that Melanie Knox has been elected Vice President of the Roofing Contractors Association of Texas ("RCAT" or "The Company").

Melanie Knox serves as Success Director at Restoration Builders, a pivotal role in enhancing customer relations and operational success within the company. Her dedication to excellence and leadership in the roofing industry has been instrumental in advancing the company's mission to provide superior roofing services.

The Roofing Contractors Association of Texas promotes ethics, education, and professionalism among its members. Ms. Knox's election as Vice President by her peers is a testament to her commitment to the industry and her ability to lead with integrity and vision.

"Melanie's election as Vice President of the Roofing Contractors Association of Texas is a significant achievement and reflects her hard work, dedication, and passion for the roofing industry," stated John Lorenz, Chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders. "We are incredibly proud of her and confident she will make an impactful contribution to RCAT and the broader community. Congratulations, Melanie, on this well-deserved honor."

During her term, Ms. Knox aims to further RCAT's objectives, including advocating for higher industry standards and education and providing valuable resources to Texas' roofing contractors.

