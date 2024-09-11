Frandevco Named“2024 Franchising At Work Silver Medal Award Winner” By Franchise Business Review

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Independent Survey Recognizes FranDevCo for its Outstanding Company Culture and Employee Satisfaction in the Franchise Sector

- Sung Ohm, CEO of FranDevCoCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FranDevCo was recently honored with a Silver Medal award by Franchise Business Review as part of the 2024 Franchising at Work Awards. Based on a comprehensive and independent survey, the awards recognize franchise companies with the highest employee satisfaction from around the country. The complete list is available at .FranDevCo is a franchise development company specializing in emerging and growth-oriented franchise brands. It provides outsourced franchise development services to national and international brands as they look to expand, curating the entire franchise sales lifecycle from initial lead generation through prospect education to deal closure. FranDevCo works with franchisors to plan their development process, bring qualified franchise leads, and drive explosive growth.Franchise Business Review (FBR), a market research firm that specializes in benchmarking satisfaction within the franchising sector, conducts surveys of corporate franchise employees, franchise supplier employees, and franchise owners' employees across North America each year to determine their levels of engagement.FBR recently conducted its annual industry-wide Franchising at Work Employee Engagement Benchmarking Study to provide aggregate data to help franchise companies understand how their culture and engagement compare to other companies in the franchise sector and improve hiring and retention practices. Participants were asked a series of questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, skills and experience, management, brand leadership, and culture."The Franchising at Work Awards are the only awards that recognize the companies in the franchise sector that prioritize employee engagement and well-being and are dedicated to building and maintaining a positive culture," said Eric Stites, founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review. "This year's award winners have demonstrated an apparent focus on high employee engagement, employee well-being, and developing successful managers. We are proud to recognize our 2024 award winners for dedicating the time and consistency to creating an exceptional employee experience."Franchises that participated in Franchise Business Review's employee engagement research were eligible for the Franchising at Work Awards. FBR analyzed data from over 12,000 franchise employees, representing 80% unit-level employees and 20% corporate staff, to identify the finalists based on responses from their employees in eight key areas. FranDevCo received the Silver Medal award in the Supplier category."We're incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Franchise Business Review, a leading source for corporate reviews in our industry," said Sung Ohm, CEO of FranDevCo. "We're thrilled that our employees feel so strongly committed to our mission. At FranDevCo, we've always led with a priority on creating a supportive company culture, and this Silver Medal award demonstrates that our commitment has been well received."See the presentation of the 2024 Franchising at Work research findings and awards here: .###About FranDevCoFranDevCo is a franchise development company that works with emerging and growth-focused brands to produce rapid, sustainable growth by connecting top-performing franchisees to the right franchise opportunity. FranDevCo's mission is to drive successful growth through collaboration, processes, and proven systems. Current partner brands include Taste Bud Kitchen, MosquitoNix, Resting Rainbow, Scoop Brothers, Floyd's 99 Barbershop, beemTM Light Sauna, PatchMaster, Chatime, and IV Nutrition. Learn more about FranDevCo at frandev .About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that provides franchise organizations with benchmarking research and best practices to improve franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. Since 2005, FBR has been trusted by more than 1,200 top-performing franchise companies to equip them with the people-centric data, insights, and tools they need for long-term growth and success in the franchise industry. Learn more about FBR's franchisee and employee satisfaction solutions at GoFBR.

