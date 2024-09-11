Kerala Guv Seeks Report On MLA’S Allegations Against ADGP, Phone Tapping

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11 (IANS) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday wrote to Chief Pinarayi Vijayan and sought a report on the allegations levelled by CPI(M)-backed MLA P. V. Anvar against the ADGP and phone tapping issue.

The Governor's letter centred around Anvar's allegations and asked for a report on the action taken by the on such a 'serious issue'.

He has also cited Anvar's leaked recorded telephonic conversation between him (Anvar) and Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police, Sujith Das.

The Governor also pointed out that the legislator's remarks prove that external forces have usurped the powers of the government, besides exposing the criminality of high-ranking police officers.

The Governor added that the phone tapping of the Chief Minister and other ministers is against the orders and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.

He also pointed out the legislator's statement that he too tapped the phones of police officers which is a serious thing and legal steps have to be taken.

On September 1, Nilambur legislator P. V. Anvar equated Kerala's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), in charge of Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar to a“notorious criminal” who has“modelled himself like fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim” and had ordered phone tap on ministers, legislators and politicians.

He also alleged that he had several phone recordings of police officers and he had leaked a recorded telephonic conversation between him and Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police, Sujith Das.

The SP was heard saying, in the recording, that the ADGP had taken Rs 2 crore as a bribe from a person and that Ajith Kumar had kept his confidants as Thrissur and Palakkad SPs and was using them for monetary benefits.

Anwar had claimed that he had also tapped the phones of high-ranking police officials to expose their involvement in alleged unlawful activities.