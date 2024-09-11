Iran’s Mazandaran province’s agricultural exports rise 100 percent

(MENAFN) According to a provincial official, Mazandaran province, located in northern Iran, experienced a remarkable increase in the export of agricultural products during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 20 to August 21. The province saw its agricultural exports double compared to the same period last year, with over 15,000 tons of products valued at USD6 million shipped out. This significant growth highlights the province's expanding role in the agricultural export sector.



Amir Jamshidi, an official from the province’s Customs Department, confirmed these figures, reflecting a notable achievement for Mazandaran's agricultural sector. This increase aligns with broader national trends reported by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), which noted a 33 percent rise in the value of Iran’s agricultural product exports during the first five months of the current calendar year, compared to the previous year. This national growth indicates a strengthening of Iran's position in the global agricultural market.



According to the IRICA report, Iran exported a total of 2.657 million tons of agricultural products worth USD1.453 billion during the same five-month period. This figure represents a 22 percent increase in export volume and a significant rise in value year on year. The data underscores the growing demand and competitive positioning of Iranian agricultural products internationally.



Further reflecting the positive trend, IRICA previously reported that in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), Iran exported approximately 2.226 million tons of agricultural goods valued at USD1.18 billion. This period saw a 32 percent increase in value compared to the previous year, with a 22 percent rise in weight. Additionally, the value of Iran’s agricultural and foodstuff exports grew by 22.5 percent during the previous Iranian calendar year, ending on March 19. This comprehensive data illustrates the substantial progress and expansion of Iran's agricultural export sector.

MENAFN11092024000045015839ID1108661987