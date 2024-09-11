The Alliance To Stop Foodborne Illness Announces 2024 Class Of 40 Under 40

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recognizing Global, Up-And-Coming Food Safety Professionals

The Alliance to Stop Foodborne Illness-an arm of the national nonprofit consumer advocacy group Stop Foodborne Illness-proudly announces its 2024 Class of 40 Under 40 Food Safety Professionals .

This esteemed group represents innovative minds dedicated to advancing food safety and protecting public worldwide. These up-and-coming professionals demonstrate exceptional leadership, groundbreaking research, and significant contributions to the field of food safety and food safety culture.

This year's honorees were selected based on their accomplishments, impact, and potential to shape the future of food safety. They come from diverse backgrounds, including academia (North Carolina State University, University of Illinois), media (Food Fix and Food Safety News), industry (Nestlé, Wegmans, PepsiCo), and health departments (Brazos County, Long Beach City) – all reflecting the multifaceted nature of the food safety landscape.

"We were blown away reading through this year's applications and are impressed by what these rising stars have accomplished so far in their careers," said Vanessa Coffman, PhD, Alliance Director at Stop Foodborne Illness. "Foodborne illness is something that sadly still plagues us in the 21st century. Tackling this problem requires collaboration, innovation, and energy. We are pleased to honor those who are leading the future of food safety"

Mitzi Baum, CEO of Stop Foodborne Illness adds, "These 40 individuals are making remarkable strides in safeguarding our food supply and improving industry practices."

About the Alliance to Stop Foodborne Illness:

The Alliance program brings together STOP constituents, leading food companies, and other like-minded organizations deeply committed to the goal of preventing foodborne disease. Developed in 2018, the Alliance was born out of a shared understanding of the crucial role food safety culture plays in ensuring that food is safe and consumers are protected.

About Stop Foodborne Illness (STOP) : Stop Foodborne Illness is a national, nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing foodborne illness and ensuring the safety of our food supply. Through advocacy, education, and collaboration, Stop Foodborne Illness works to reduce the incidence of foodborne diseases and protect public health.

